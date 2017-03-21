M-Files Receives ISO 27001 Certification

M-Files Corporation, a provider of solutions that dramatically improve how organizations manage documents and other information, today announced that the company has received ISO 27001 certification signifying it adheres to stringent security controls for delivery and support of its cloud-based information management software and related services.

ISO 27001 is an international information security management standard that provides requirements for a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information and associated risks that includes people, processes and IT systems. Organizations that fulfil the requirements of the standard may be certified compliant by an independent and accredited certification body on successful completion of a formal compliance audit. The information security management system for the cloud solutions delivered by M-Files has been independently audited and verified by Inspecta, a provider of inspections, certifications and related services, as being in conformance with ISO 27001.

One of the most important considerations for any business is how to effectively secure and protect sensitive information, and ISO 27001 certification attests that M-Files maintains strict controls and processes to ensure security policies are followed throughout the organization's cloud operations.

"ISO 27001 certification is an important milestone for M-Files that will help us compete more effectively on a global level and continue to grow our worldwide cloud business," said Jim Geary, executive chairman of M-Files Corporation. "Obtaining this certification demonstrates to our customers and partners that M-Files understands the importance of implementing strict information security controls and has adopted internal processes and procedures to ensure the security of all of our software solutions and services."

"Achieving ISO 27001 certification strengthens the credibility of companies that can demonstrate they follow strict information security protocols," said Jyrki Lahnalahti, product manager at Inspecta. "By achieving compliance with internationally recognized standards such as ISO 27001, providers of solutions and services provide clear proof that information security is a top priority."

About M-Files Corporation

M-Files enterprise information management (EIM) solutions eliminate information silos and provide quick and easy access to the right content from any core business system and device. M-Files achieves higher levels of user adoption resulting in faster ROI with a uniquely intuitive approach to EIM and enterprise content management (ECM) that is based on managing information by "what" it is versus "where" it's stored. With flexible on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployment options, M-Files places the power of EIM in the hands of the business user and reduces demands on IT by enabling those closest to the business need to access and control content based on their requirements. Thousands of organizations in over 100 countries use the M-Files EIM system as a single platform for managing front office and back office business operations, which improves productivity and quality while ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards, including for companies such as SAS, Elekta and NBC Universal. For more information, visit http://www.m-files.com.

