Jornaya Wins Gold LeadsCouncil LEADER Award

Jornaya, the fast-growing consumer journey insights platform, today announced that the company has been recognized as a winner of the LeadsCouncil Gold LEADER Award (http://www.leadscouncil.com/leader-awards/), making this the fifth consecutive year Jornaya has been acknowledged by the industry-leading organization. LEADER Award winners are selected by LeadsCouncil members, which include some of the industry’s most prominent lead generators, aggregators and lead technology companies.

The eighth annual LEADER Awards showcase leading technologies and services that deliver customer value tied online lead generation. Established to benchmark preeminent lead sellers and lead technology partners, the LEADER Awards are conducted in three industry verticals: insurance, education, and mortgage plus one horizontal category of lead sellers and service providers.

“We’re honored to be recognized by our industry peers, especially at this critical industry juncture for the customer acquisition ecosystem,” said Ross Shanken, Jornaya Founder and CEO. “The consumer journey is being transformed by heightened expectations, increasingly complex paths to purchase, and a mobile-first mentality. Over the last year, our team has worked diligently on new technology initiatives to help marketers address these changing market dynamics by tapping the predictive power of Jornaya’s rich data sources. It’s especially rewarding to get acknowledgement for these latest technology innovations.”

“Perhaps the greatest reward of my job as Executive Director is the ability to work with member companies throughout the year. It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know and work with the team of talented individuals at Jornaya,” said LeadsCouncil Executive Director Rob Seaver. “As I talk with other member companies, it’s clear my sentiment is echoed throughout the industry. They are truly deserving of this award.”

Additionally, Jornaya was recognized with a bronze award for TCPA Compliance. Jornaya’s new Facebook Lead Ads integration is the latest example of how the company is breaking new ground in using consumer journey insights for improved business outcomes. Advertisers who call or text prospects generated via Facebook lead ads can now utilize Jornaya’s uniquely powerful TCPA Guardian tool to support compliance with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

Additionally, on January 30, Jornaya achieved a monumental milestone—it generated its 5 billionth LeadiD. LeadiDs are unique identifiers that Jornaya attaches to leads, clicks, and calls, similar to a VIN number on a car. This allows Jornaya to see the shopping activities of consumers to provide the highest resolution view of those consumers’ journeys to Jornaya customers. This 5 billionth LeadiD is an exciting milestone in an upward trajectory that exemplifies the strength and reach of the Jornaya network.

About Jornaya

Jornaya is the consumer journey insight platform that provides marketers, data analysts, and compliance professionals with the highest-resolution view of the consumer buying journey. It is the only technology platform that witnesses both first- and third-party consumer interactions in real time and across devices. Meeting consumers at these moments of intent enables businesses to shorten the distance between data, decision, and action. Jornaya seamlessly integrates with any buyer journey decisioning process or toolkit. Visit: http://www.jornaya.com for more information.

About LeadsCouncil

LeadsCouncil is an independent association, whose members are companies in the online lead generation space from buyers to sellers, technology solution providers and investment professionals. All members are united in a common goal of promoting best practices and fostering trust regardless of vertical. LeadsCouncil was created by the industry experts and evangelists whose ongoing mission both through LeadsCon and LeadsCouncil is to increase the size of the market and number of companies who leverage lead generation online.

