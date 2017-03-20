Sophie Rutherford, VP of Business Development, to lead educational webinars "Many members of the JumpTech team come from hospital supply chain departments, and have studied automation and improvement of business processes used in hospitals, so we’re pleased to offer insights and ideas to other supply chain leaders."

Jump Technologies, Inc., an innovative software company with solutions that improve supply management in hospitals, today announced three new webinars have been added to the Spring 2017 event calendar. JumpTech focuses on solving some of the most frequently-occurring problems in provider organizations, including inventory overstocking, stock-outs, hoarding, waste and high labor costs. In addition to offering smart, cost-efficient solutions, JumpTech strives to support hospital supply chain professionals with continuing education opportunities, updates on new technology, and advancements that move the industry toward a new era of healthcare supply chain optimization.

Spring webinars now include:

1. Set Your Sights on Demand Planning – AHRMM-accredited for 1.0 hour of Continuing Professional Education – Wed., March 28, 2017 - 1:30 PM ET (10:30 AM PT). Companies with demand-driven supply chains carry 33% less inventory, improve delivery performance by 20% and make dramatic reductions in supply chain costs1. In this 1-hour webinar, industry experts Sophie Rutherford, vice president of Business Development, and Douglas Lowe, senior implementation consultant, Jump Technologies, discuss common barriers, signals and opportunities found inside the hospital environment. Attendees will learn 10 steps they can take to build a more demand-driven system.

2. Product Education Webinar – JumpStock Inventory Management – Wed., April 5, 2017 - 12:30 PM ET (9:30 AM PT). Join Seth Larson, CMRP, director, Supply Chain Management, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and Sophie Rutherford for this live discussion and demo of JumpStock Inventory Management. Seth Larson will share his experience using JumpStock at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, including changes in business processes and specific results of improving inventory management practices throughout the hospital.

3. Product Education Webinar – InnerTrack Receiving and Package Tracking – Wed., April 12, 2017 - 12:30 PM ET (9:30 AM PT). Sophie Rutherford will be joined by the corporate director, Supply Chain Information Management, from a major hospital system in the northeast. This webinar will provide a live demo, along with an overview of improvements in receiving and delivery processes at the health system, including productivity measurements before and after implementation of InnerTrack.

“It’s important for supply chain professionals to stay up-to-date on new technology, as well as improvements in business processes,” said Sophie Rutherford, vice president of Business Development, Jump Technologies. “Because many members of the JumpTech team come from hospital supply chain departments, and have studied automation and improvement of business processes used in hospitals, we’re pleased to offer insights and ideas to other supply chain leaders. It’s never been more important for hospitals to identify new ways to remove costs while also improving efficiency and visibility.”

Jump Technologies continues to expand its portfolio of cloud-based mobile solutions that reduce labor, reduce costs, improve cash flow and enable more automated and accurate supply management in hospitals and health systems.

