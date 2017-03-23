Altec DocLink Evolution 2017 DocLink, a Certified for Microsoft Dynamics (CfMD) solution, is a powerful offering for The Resource Group’s clients. This is a well-earned award.

Altec Products, Inc., a leader in document management and workflow solutions, today named The Resource Group as their 2016 Microsoft Dynamics Partner of the Year at DocLink Evolution, Altec’s annual customer and partner conference in Newport Beach, CA. The award recognizes The Resource Group for their outstanding relationship with Altec and their ability to incorporate DocLink, Altec’s document management solution, into customer implementations.

Altec President and COO Don Howren stated, “The Resource Group has a proven track record of providing its clients throughout the Pacific Northwest with strong financial management software solutions. DocLink, a Certified for Microsoft Dynamics (CfMD) solution, is a powerful offering for The Resource Group’s clients. This well-earned award certainly demonstrates their ongoing commitment to helping their customers transform outdated business practices that increase efficiency in the workplace by streamlining document routing and workflows while providing secure and easy access to all documents. We appreciate our relationship with them and look forward to continued success together in the future.”

“The Resource Group is dedicated to helping our clients improve business processes, overcome challenges during growth and connect disparate business systems, and Altec’s DocLink solution is a great fit for many of our clients,” said Marty Schillaci, CEO of The Resource Group. “We’re thrilled to be awarded this honor, and look forward to building further on the relationship we have forged together for the benefit of our clients.”

