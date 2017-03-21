Creative Safety Supply's Floor Tape Finder The tool asks users a few simple questions and then suggests what types of tape are most suitable for the customer’s application. This tool takes the guesswork out of shopping for floor marking tape online.

Industrial safety and lean manufacturing products retailer Creative Safety Supply has created a new web-based tool to help businesses learn about and shop for floor tape. The tool asks users a few simple questions and then suggests what types of tape are most suitable for the customer’s application. This tool takes the guesswork out of shopping for floor marking tape online.

Many types of floor marking tape are available, but not all of them work well on all surfaces or hold up to all traffic levels. Those using the tool can indicate whether they need to mark a smooth concrete floor, a tile floor, a gym floor, or other surface types. Then they answer questions about pedestrian and forklift traffic, facility temperatures, and cleaning and floor maintenance practices.

After the short questionnaire, users will be shown the type(s) of tape that would work best for them. This will make the decision process simpler, allowing customers to see the key features of and differences between the tapes they can select.

The new Floor Tape Finder is available at Creative Safety Supply’s website at: https://www.creativesafetysupply.com/floor-tape-finder/

Additional information about types of floor marking tape and best practices for use is available in the company’s Floor Marking Guide.

About Creative Safety Supply

Creative Safety Supply is an online retailer of workplace safety and lean manufacturing products. The company specializes in helping industrial facilities mark floors and equipment in the workplace to achieve compliance with industry regulations and improve safety and efficiency. The company’s SafetyTac® Tape, Smart Stripe Tape, and 5S Tape™ provide solutions for marking almost any kind of floor.