The New Libman Smooth Sweep Push Broom

The Libman Company, an American manufacturer of household and commercial cleaning products, has unveiled an array of products from both its household and high power lines at the 2017 International Housewares Show. Included in the new product launch is Libman’s entrance into the rubber glove cleaning category - a line featuring 21 rubber glove SKUs.

Libman is known for taking common cleaning products and tweaking them to provide better functionality and ease of use. The following new products are made in the U.S.A. and meet the high-quality standards one can expect from a Libman product:

HOUSEHOLD LINE

Libman Smooth Sweep Push Broom (Model #1140)

This smooth surface push broom is designed especially for smooth surfaces. At 13 inches wide, this broom is ideal for small spaces in the home like bathrooms and kitchens. The Smooth Sweep Push Broom features seven rows of bristles that catch even small dirt particles on the first sweep. The unit is lightweight yet strong and very durable. Suggested retail price: $10.99

Libman Spin Mop and Bucket (Model #1163)

The Libman Spin Mop and Bucket is an all in one mop kit that includes a stainless-steel mop and bucket. The user needs simply to push down on the handle to drive the spin action. The bucket is sturdy and won’t tip over while in use while the stainless-steel spin chamber is removable for easy clean up and contains a splash guard to keep the water in the bucket. The spin mop is lightweight with an adjustable stainless-steel handle and a microfiber mop head. Suggested retail price: $49.99

New Line of Libman Reusable and Disposable Rubber Gloves

Libman’s line of 21 SKUs of both reusable and disposable rubber gloves is designed to meet every consumer need – from cleaning to dishwashing to gardening to protecting hands from grease or harsh chemicals. For those with latex allergies, the company is offering latex-free reusable and disposable options.

Libman’s reusable gloves offer less skin irritation due to a 2-step washing process to reduce latex protein. In independent tests, the Libman reusable gloves were found to be thicker and more puncture resistant to the competition in each segment*.

The new Libman rubber gloves include 15 Reusable SKUs that include 5 different types: All Purpose, Premium, Premium Plus, Heavy Duty Latex Free Nitrile and Smooth Feel. Each of the five types of glove are offered in three different sizes – small, medium and large - to fit any hand.

Libman’s disposable rubber gloves feature latex, nitrile and vinyl gloves that are flexible and fit either hand. In an independent test, Libman disposable latex gloves were found to be more puncture resistant to the competition**. The gloves come in one size that fits all. They all offer a beaded cuff for extra durability and are available in a 10 pack or 50 pack.

Suggested retail price:



Premium Plus Latex Gloves (1 pack) all sizes: $3.99

Smooth Feel Gloves (1 pack) all sizes: $1.99

Heavy Duty Latex Free Nitrile Gloves (1 pack) – all sizes: $2.99

All Purpose Latex Gloves (2 pack) – all sizes: $4.99

Premium Latex Gloves – (1 pack) – all sizes: $2.99

Disposable Latex Gloves (10 per box, one size): $1.99

Disposable Latex Gloves (50 per box, one size): $4.99

Disposable Nitrile Gloves (10 per box, one size): $1.99

Disposable Nitrile Gloves (50 per box, one size): $4.99

Disposable Vinyl Gloves (10 per box, one size): $1.99

Disposable Vinyl Gloves (50 per box, one size): $4.99

HIGH POWER LINE

Gator Mop with Brush (Model #3958)

It’s what Libman fans love about the Gator Mop but bigger and more heavy duty. The Gator Mop with Brush features an extra absorbent cellulose sponge that surface cleans and absorbs better. The sponge snaps into place without any fuss while the built-in scrub brush breaks down tough dirt. An easy pull-to-wring handle removes more water and leaves floors drier faster. Suggested retail price: $21.99

Step-on Dust Pan (Model #2125)

The durable foothold on this unique dustpan promotes easy sweeping and scooping without the nuisance of bending over. The foothold also creates a floor seal making debris-cleaning easier while the rubber around the foothold prevents sliding. The teeth are molded into the 12" wide-scoop dust pan to remove hair and debris from the broom. The dustpan is made from heavy duty polypropylene injection with a sanoprene-molded foothold. Suggested retail price: $10.99

One-piece Bucket and Wringer (Model #1095)

This heavy-duty bucket is designed for big jobs and is built to last. The product features a 32-quart commercial bucket with a built-in wringer. The unit is equipped with easy to read fill lines while the convenient pour handles for easy emptying. An integrated mop hook makes storage easy. The unit’s low center of gravity eliminates tipping. Suggested retail price: $89.99

About The Libman Company

The Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896. The company manufactures products from brooms and mops to more specialized tools for kitchen and bathroom cleaning and industrial uses. Libman proudly manufactures most of their products in the United States, including the company’s well-known Wonder® Mop. For more information about the Libman Company, please visit http://www.libman.com.