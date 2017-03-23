Music Choice will feature exclusive content from the 52nd ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS®, Country Music’s Party of the Year®, honoring country music’s superstars and hottest emerging talent across all its properties including Music Choice Video On Demand, Music Channels, the Music Choice App and digital properties beginning today through April 2, 2017.

Music Choice will air over 75 hours of Academy of Country Music programming including exclusive interviews with nominated artists, backstage interviews and much more. On Music Choice Video On Demand, music videos from ACM Award winners and hosts, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, along with nominees including Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Stapleton will appear in the Country Hits category. (Directional: MC Music Choice > Country Hits) Additional content will also appear on the Today’s Country Video Channel via web and app. It will be cobranded Today’s Country: ACM Awards through April 2nd.

Music Choices Today’s Country music channel will feature ACM facts and images tied to nominees leading up to the show. The channel will be co-branded Today’s Country: ACM Awards starting Saturday, April 1-Sunday, April 2nd.

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. The show is produced for television by dick clark productions and will broadcast LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 8:00 PM live ET/delayed PT on the CBS Television Network. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are executive producers. Pete Fisher and Tiffany Moon are executive producers for the Academy of Country Music.

About Music Choice:

