Weather Source, LLC, the industry’s leading provider of on-demand past, present and forecast weather data, recently released V.3 of its OnPoint platform. With this most recent release, Weather Source expands and extends the capabilities of OnPoint Weather, the industry’s most accurate and comprehensive hyper-local past, present and forecast weather data.

The OnPoint platform leverages an array of inputs coupled with deep problem solving algorithms and a suite of weather analysis and modeling to provide a continuum of past, present, and forecast weather data, in hourly or daily format, for nearly 2 million points around the globe.

One of the main features of OnPoint V.3 is the addition of hourly and daily climatology data. This ground breaking achievement allows customers to access statistical means and standard deviations of weather parameters for any location and any point in time.

Mark Gibbas, CEO of Weather Source, states that “OnPoint Climatology is valuable for many needs. For example it is the basis for understanding whether temperature or rainfall values are above or below normal and by how much. Often it is more important to quantify the departure from normal since this is a huge driver for consumer behavior. Another valuable use of the OnPoint Climatology is as a long range forecast. Most forecasts provide a forward view of several days, but the OnPoint Climatology can provide a quantified estimate of what weather to expect weeks or months forward and OnPoint Climatology is only available from Weather Source.”

OnPoint Weather is available via the OnPoint API which allows us to process a virtually unlimited number of customer requests with blistering speed to ensure you always have access to OnPoint Weather.OnPoint Weather is available for all business sizes and markets and is also available in all major business intelligence platform’s marketplaces.

