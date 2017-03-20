Kyle Tkachuk, CEO of Clickback, discusses the importance of aligning your inbound marketing strategies with outbound efforts, as well. If a company wants to grow revenue by 30% or more within the year, working inbound and outbound in tandem is the only real solution.

In the digital world, with complex web technology and hyper-automated marketing, the illusion has been created that inbound marketing has all but replaced outbound efforts in B2B lead generation. But statistics clearly show that the majority of companies are balancing inbound and outbound efforts. A survey of 130 companies showed that 84 percent of B2B marketers agreed that inbound and outbound tactics used together drive business1—and it’s certainly not a case of inbound only. Clickback, creator of a SaaS website visitor tracking solution, not only agrees with this approach, but offers a highly unique solution to assist it.

Companies today clearly understand this. Outbound marketing generates 43 percent of a B2B company’s annual revenue, while inbound produces 41 percent.1 B2B marketers also spend slightly more on outbound—48 percent of the annual budget—as compared with 44 percent spent on inbound. The lion’s share of marketers (82%) say their online and offline marketing tactics are partly or entirely integrated.2

Contributing to the myth that inbound has replaced outbound is the fact that inbound marketing has become extremely effective. Offerings such as ebooks, webinars and videos made through company web sites, as well as through social media channels such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Quora, are highly effective at drawing leads.

“Inbound marketing technology has achieved amazing heights, even for us, no question,” said Kyle Tkachuk, CEO of Clickback. “But inbound marketing can have a long runway to results, whereas outbound results are more immediate. If a company wants to grow revenue by 30% or more within the year, working inbound and outbound in tandem is the only real solution.”

Outbound marketing methods often include sending emails to inquire about services that are needed. In fact, in a study which asked consumers about an effective way for a company to attract a person’s business, 53.5% responded with the desire to receive mail with offers and discounts.3

Of course, lead definition is an important part of deciding on lead strategies, and according to another study, it appears that over half of marketers have not defined the criteria for a qualified lead.4 An additional 8% are “not sure” whether the marketing team is in charge of such leads. This is an odd statistic, given the number of tools that exist today to facilitate lead qualification. Such qualification enables sales and marketing teams to focus on individuals who are most likely to buy.

Clickback’s ability to capture and utilize hidden leads in a B2B marketing strategy allows companies to properly combine their inbound and outbound strategies, and it offers an advanced website visitor tracking software solution—Clickback WEB—which identifies and capitalizes on website leads not normally seen. For more information on Clickback and Clickback WEB, visit http://www.clickback.com.

