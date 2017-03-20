The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) awarded 25 certified women business owners with the honor of Women of Distinction to be presented at their Summit and Salute event in New Orleans March 22nd-24th. Of the 25 women, seven are members of the Women’s Business Council – Southwest (WBCS), based in Arlington, Texas.

WBCS Members Honored:

Michelle Boggs, McKinley Marketing Partners

Billie Bryant-Schultz, CESCO, Inc.

Sharon Evans, CFJ Manufacturing

Pamela O’Rourke, ICON Information Consultants, LP

Patricia Rodriguez-Christian, CRC Group, Inc.

Nina Vaca, Pinnacle Group

Nancy Williams, ASAP Solutions Group, LLC

“We are proud to have so many WBCS members represented in this group,” said Debbie Hurst, President of the Women’s Business Council - Southwest. “Congratulations to all of the recipients who have been highly involved at a local and national level and I am happy to see their service to WBCS and WBENC recognized.”

All of the women honored have been integral parts in advocating and breaking down barriers for women owned businesses in the corporate and government supply chains. This new honor was created in conjunction with WBENC’s 20th Anniversary year and the group of twenty-five women will continue to advise and support WBENC in the future.

About WBCS

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, the Women’s Business Council – Southwest (WBCS) is dedicated to increasing mutually beneficial procurement opportunities between certified woman-owned businesses, corporations, businesses, government entities, institutions and other organizations. With more than 1,000 Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Members and over 80 Sustaining (Corporate) Members, WBCS is in its 22nd year of providing national certification to women-owned businesses. WBCS administers the national certification on behalf of the Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) for the following states: Arkansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and north and central Texas. To find out more about WBCS, please visit http://www.wbcsouthwest.org.