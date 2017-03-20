Edgenuity’s Math Solution Receives Department of Education Recognition

We are confident that Pathblazer – our enhanced product built on the foundation of Odyssey Math – can continue the legacy of driving strong academic outcomes

Edgenuity, a leading provider of online and blended learning, today announced that its Odyssey® Math program shows “evidence of a positive effect” according to the U.S. Department of Education (DOE). The positive rating, given by DOE’s highly regarded What Works Clearinghouse, was based on a review of three studies in grades 4-8, with researchers finding medium to large evidence for its conclusion.

Odyssey® Math – the foundation for Edgenuity’s Pathblazer® − is a comprehensive math program administered in schools nationwide from grades K-8. In August 2016 Edgenuity acquired Compass Learning, which created Odyssey Math and enhanced the product under the new name, Pathblazer.

“What Works Clearinghouse is the definitive source of effective products for schools,” said Sari Factor, CEO of Edgenuity. “Their report underscores what we’ve known for a long time – the potential of education technology to benefit the teaching and learning of students. We are confident that Pathblazer – our enhanced product built on the foundation of Odyssey Math – can continue the legacy of driving strong academic outcomes.”

Pathblazer provides a customized learning path for each student that balances computational fluency, conceptual understanding, problem-solving application, and persistence in math. Across grade levels, students engage in problem solving in order to apply what they have learned in the context of real-world situations. Pathblazer engages students, builds mathematical fluency, and addresses the components of mathematics in the following ways:



Graduated Development: Students focus on building a solid understanding of operations with whole numbers. With this foundation, students can bridge to more complex work with rational numbers, including fractions, decimals, ratios, and percentages.

Teaching the Language of Math: The math curriculum offers mathematical vocabulary features that help students focus on the meaning of mathematical terms in everyday language.

Multiple Representations: Students develop an ability to visualize mathematical ideas by showing concepts in multiple representations.

Word Problem Visualization: Pathblazer offers special lessons that focus on applying key skills in word problems.

Real-time Data: Available for teachers via dashboard and progress reports that display information at the single-student and group level, showing school and district engagement, progress, and achievement data.

In January 2017, the What Works Clearinghouse reviewed three studies that documented the impact of Odyssey Math on the achievement of 2,768 students in 41 schools. Two of the studies met the What Works Clearinghouse’s highly sought after rating of having “evidence standards without reservations.”

To read the report, click here.

To learn more about Pathblazer, click here.

