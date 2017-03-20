Denville law firm Einhorn Harris announces that 19 attorneys from the firm have been selected for inclusion in the 2017 New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists published by Thomson Reuters.

The following Einhorn Harris Partners were included in the 2017 New Jersey Super Lawyers List: Michael Ascher (Criminal Defense), Patricia M. Barbarito and Bonnie C. Frost (Family Law), Gary R. Botwinick (Estate & Probate), Stephen P. Haller, Thomas J. Snyder and Mark Wechsler (Family Law), Andrew S. Berns (Business Litigation), Christopher L. Musmanno (Personal Injury: Plaintiff), and Thomas F. Dorn, Jr. (Workers’ Compensation).

The following attorneys were included in the 2017 New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars list: Partners: Jhanice V. Domingo and Cimmerian A. Morgan (Family Law), Timothy J. Ford (Civil Litigation: Plaintiff), and Matheu D. Nunn (Appellate Law); Counsel: Stanley J. Zator (Personal Injury General: Plaintiff); and Associates: Matthew S. Coleman and Dorothy Kenney (Family Law), Christine M. McCarthy (Personal Injury General: Plaintiff) and Kristi L. Terranova (Family Law). Einhorn Harris Partners Ascher, Barbarito, Frost, Haller and Wechsler have been selected to the New Jersey Super Lawyers list every year since its inception in 2005.

“For over 50 years, Einhorn Harris and its team of experienced attorneys has diligently represented our clients’ interests,” says Managing Partner Patricia M. Barbarito. “We are extremely proud of the work our attorneys do and are honored to continue to be recognized by Super Lawyers year after year.”

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

Each year, no more than 5 percent of lawyers in the state are named to Super Lawyers, and no more than 2.5 percent are selected to the Rising Stars list. Attorneys selected for Rising Stars are 40 years or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazine and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazine also features editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

ABOUT EINHORN HARRIS

Established in 1961, Einhorn Harris, based in Denville, New Jersey, is a comprehensive, full-service law firm devoted to serving a broad range of legal needs. In its more than 50 years in business, Einhorn Harris and its attorneys have earned a reputation for dedication to the community. The firm specializes in many areas of practice including Family, Criminal and Tax Law; Accidents/Personal Injury; and Commercial Litigation. http://www.einhornharris.com.