MSI Global Talent Solutions, a leading professional services organization in the human capital space dedicated to helping companies grow, compete, and globalize, has once again been ranked 1st overall in HRO Today magazine’s “Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Relocation.” In addition, MSI ranked 1st in the critical category of “Customer Satisfaction” in 2017. The Baker’s Dozen is an annual survey that rates the 200+ employee relocation service companies offering relocation services worldwide. Survey results are based solely on feedback from HR and procurement professionals within companies that utilize these services.

“Following on from our 2016 wins in Re:locate Magazine and the ‘EMEA EMMA’ awards, our consistent success in meeting and exceeding the expectations of our clients continues to be recognized within our industry, as MSI has been ranked as a top-rated global talent mobility firm since the inception of the HRO Today Magazine’s Baker’s Dozen award,” said Gail Rabasca, senior vice president, MSI Global Talent Mobility. “I would like to express our sincere gratitude to our valued clients for their overwhelming support, and also pay tribute to the MSI Global Talent Mobility team members and our supplier partners worldwide.”

Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today magazine said: “MSI has continued to demonstrate excellence in both the overall category and in quality of service. Given the complexity of relocation and mobility in today’s business and regulatory environment, clearly MSI has continued to provide a great service culture and truly partners with their clients to deliver outstanding value.”

“MSI’s global talent mobility division is a vitally important component of our global talent solutions portfolio, which includes talent consulting, global compliance, and global expansion services,” added Timm Runnion, MSI CEO. “Through this portfolio of capabilities, MSI helps organizations align their global talent strategies with their business expansion and growth objectives to ensure that the overarching corporate mission is achieved and that the company experiences continued success.”

About MSI Global Talent Solutions

MSI is a professional services organization dedicated to helping companies grow, compete, and globalize through the development and implementation of highly effective human capital strategies and the alignment of resources and services necessary to carry them out.

Global corporations depend on our trusted expertise and managed services capabilities in the specialized areas of:



Global Talent Consulting (including Talent Acquisition and Talent Management)

Global Talent Mobility and U.S. Relocation Services

Global Immigration Services

Global Tax and Compliance Consulting (including Payroll Services)

Global Expansion Services (including GEO Services)

Business Travel Tracking Management

MSI’s capabilities are widely recognized; in 2016 we won Re:locate magazine’s Relocation Management Company of the Year award and FEM’s European EMMA award (also Relocation Management Company of the Year). We were also named a Top Company in HRO Today’s 2016 Baker’s Dozen: Relocation.

Contact:

Nick Royle – Vice President, Marketing & Communications

MSI Global Talent Solutions

http://www.msigts.com/

+1.603.274.9100