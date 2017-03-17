Groschopp, Inc. Releases AC Motor Troubleshooting Guide

Groschopp Inc., a manufacturer of motors and gearmotors for the fractional horsepower industry, recently released a troubleshooting guide for AC electric motors. The guide gives probable causes and corrective actions for 10 common problems that impair an AC motor’s ability to operate correctly. It also includes four wiring diagrams that correspond with Groschopp’s AC motors and gearmotors.

10 Problems Addressed in the Troubleshooting Guide:

1. Motor fails to start upon initial installation

2. Motor has been running, then fails to start

3. Motor runs but dies down

4. Motor takes too long to accelerate

5. Motor runs in the wrong direction

6. Motor overloaded/thermal protector continuously drips

7. Motor overheating

8. Motor vibrates

9. Bearings fail

10. Capacitor fails

The complete AC motor troubleshooting guide can be found at http://www.groschopp.com/resources/troubleshooting-guide/.

