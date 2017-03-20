Best Colleges in Missouri for 2017 Determined by LearnHowToBecome.org

San Francisco (PRWEB) March 20, 2017
LearnHowToBecome.org, a leading resource provider for higher education and career information, has analyzed more than a dozen metrics to rank Missouri’s best universities and colleges for 2017. Of the 40 four-year schools on the list, Washington University in St. Louis, Saint Louis University, Maryville University of Saint Louis, William Jewell College and Rockhurst University were the top five. 14 two-year schools also made the list, and State Fair Community College, Crowder College, Jefferson College, East Central College and State Technical College of Missouri were ranked as the best five. A full list of the winning schools is included below.
“The schools on our list have created high-quality learning experiences for students in Missouri, with career outcomes in mind,” said Wes Ricketts, senior vice president of LearnHowToBecome.Org. “They’ve shown this through the certificates and degrees that they offer, paired with excellent employment services and a record of strong post-college earnings for grads.”
To be included on the “Best Colleges in Missouri” list, schools must be regionally accredited, not-for-profit institutions. Each college is also appraised on additional data that includes annual alumni salaries 10 years after entering college, employment services, student/teacher ratio, graduation rate and the availability of financial aid.
Complete details on each college, their individual scores and the data and methodology used to determine the LearnHowToBecome.org “Best Colleges in Missouri” list, visit:
http://www.learnhowtobecome.org/college/missouri/
The Best Four-Year Colleges in Missouri for 2017 include:
Avila University
Baptist Bible College
Calvary Bible College and Theological Seminary
Central Methodist University-College of Liberal
Arts and Sciences
College of the Ozarks
Columbia College
Culver-Stockton College
Drury University
Evangel University
Fontbonne University
Hannibal-LaGrange University
Harris-Stowe State University
Kansas City Art Institute
Lincoln University
Lindenwood University
Maryville University of Saint Louis
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
Missouri Baptist University
Missouri Southern State University
Missouri State University-Springfield
Missouri University of Science and Technology
Missouri Valley College
Missouri Western State University
Northwest Missouri State University
Park University
Rockhurst University
Saint Louis University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southwest Baptist University
Stephens College
Truman State University
University of Central Missouri
University of Missouri-Columbia
University of Missouri-Kansas City
University of Missouri-St Louis
Washington University in St Louis
Webster University
Westminster College
William Jewell College
William Woods University
Missouri’s Best Two-Year Colleges for 2017 include:
Crowder College
East Central College
Jefferson College
Lake Career and Technical Center
Mineral Area College
Missouri State University - West Plains
Moberly Area Community College
North Central Missouri College
Ozarks Technical Community College
St. Charles Community College
State Fair Community College
State Technical College of Missouri
Texas County Technical College
Three Rivers Community College
About Us: LearnHowtoBecome.org was founded in 2013 to provide data and expert driven information about employment opportunities and the education needed to land the perfect career. Our materials cover a wide range of professions, industries and degree programs, and are designed for people who want to choose, change or advance their careers. We also provide helpful resources and guides that address social issues, financial aid and other special interest in higher education. Information from LearnHowtoBecome.org has proudly been featured by more than 700 educational institutions.