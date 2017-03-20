Best Colleges in Missouri for 2017 Determined by LearnHowToBecome.org

LearnHowToBecome.org, a leading resource provider for higher education and career information, has analyzed more than a dozen metrics to rank Missouri’s best universities and colleges for 2017. Of the 40 four-year schools on the list, Washington University in St. Louis, Saint Louis University, Maryville University of Saint Louis, William Jewell College and Rockhurst University were the top five. 14 two-year schools also made the list, and State Fair Community College, Crowder College, Jefferson College, East Central College and State Technical College of Missouri were ranked as the best five. A full list of the winning schools is included below.

“The schools on our list have created high-quality learning experiences for students in Missouri, with career outcomes in mind,” said Wes Ricketts, senior vice president of LearnHowToBecome.Org. “They’ve shown this through the certificates and degrees that they offer, paired with excellent employment services and a record of strong post-college earnings for grads.”

To be included on the “Best Colleges in Missouri” list, schools must be regionally accredited, not-for-profit institutions. Each college is also appraised on additional data that includes annual alumni salaries 10 years after entering college, employment services, student/teacher ratio, graduation rate and the availability of financial aid.

Complete details on each college, their individual scores and the data and methodology used to determine the LearnHowToBecome.org “Best Colleges in Missouri” list, visit:

http://www.learnhowtobecome.org/college/missouri/

The Best Four-Year Colleges in Missouri for 2017 include:

Avila University

Baptist Bible College

Calvary Bible College and Theological Seminary

Central Methodist University-College of Liberal

Arts and Sciences

College of the Ozarks

Columbia College

Culver-Stockton College

Drury University

Evangel University

Fontbonne University

Hannibal-LaGrange University

Harris-Stowe State University

Kansas City Art Institute

Lincoln University

Lindenwood University

Maryville University of Saint Louis

Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Missouri Baptist University

Missouri Southern State University

Missouri State University-Springfield

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri Valley College

Missouri Western State University

Northwest Missouri State University

Park University

Rockhurst University

Saint Louis University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southwest Baptist University

Stephens College

Truman State University

University of Central Missouri

University of Missouri-Columbia

University of Missouri-Kansas City

University of Missouri-St Louis

Washington University in St Louis

Webster University

Westminster College

William Jewell College

William Woods University

Missouri’s Best Two-Year Colleges for 2017 include:

Crowder College

East Central College

Jefferson College

Lake Career and Technical Center

Mineral Area College

Missouri State University - West Plains

Moberly Area Community College

North Central Missouri College

Ozarks Technical Community College

St. Charles Community College

State Fair Community College

State Technical College of Missouri

Texas County Technical College

Three Rivers Community College

About Us: LearnHowtoBecome.org was founded in 2013 to provide data and expert driven information about employment opportunities and the education needed to land the perfect career. Our materials cover a wide range of professions, industries and degree programs, and are designed for people who want to choose, change or advance their careers. We also provide helpful resources and guides that address social issues, financial aid and other special interest in higher education. Information from LearnHowtoBecome.org has proudly been featured by more than 700 educational institutions.