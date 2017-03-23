Modern Group President and CEO Paul Farrell Named to AED Board

Paul Farrell, President and CEO of Modern Group “I look forward to working with my peers in the construction industry to meet the challenges of rebuilding America’s infrastructure.” -Paul Farrell

Modern Group, Ltd is proud to announce that its CEO, Paul Farrell, has accepted an invitation to join the board of directors for the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) taking effect this past January. Mr. Farrell joins the leadership of this equipment trade at a critical time as the nation begins to take on major issues of job creation and infrastructure reinvestment. The AED board will host a series of meetings in Washington DC, including with leaders of Congress, to advocate for policies that will benefit the industry its employees.

“I am deeply honored to be selected for the board of AED,” Farrell stated. “I look forward to working with my peers in the construction industry to meet the challenges of rebuilding America’s infrastructure.”

“We are very pleased that Paul Farrell agreed to join the AED Board. Paul’s vast experience and his leadership skills will help our association maintain its position as the leader in the equipment distribution industry,” stated AED President & CEO Brian. P. McGuire. “Based on the comments out of Washington, D.C., 2017 looks to be a busy year for our association. We are glad to have Paul on board as we expand our reach in government affairs, ramp up our training offerings and rebuild our Foundation.”

Modern Group is a fully employee-owned company which distributes a wide range of construction and arborist equipment in the mid-Atlantic including Hyundai loaders and excavators, Bandit chippers and stump grinders, Elliot and Manitex cranes and more.

For more information please contact 1-800-866-3376 or marketing [at] moderngroup.com.

About AED

AED is an international trade association representing companies involved in the distribution, rental, and support of equipment used in construction, mining, energy, forestry, power generation, agriculture, and industrial applications. More information is available at http://www.aednet.org.

About Modern Group, Ltd

Modern Group, one of the nation’s leading equipment distributors, provides sales, leasing, short term rental, service, parts, training and financing solutions through its forklifts, power systems, arborist, construction, and warehouse products businesses serving Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware. Modern is a full employee-owned organization and has provided world class solutions for its customers since 1946. For more information visit http://www.moderngroup.com.