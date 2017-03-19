Traverse City Uncorked This region represents one of the most unique viticultural regions in the country.

Traverse City Tourism has announced a month-long series of wine events during the month of May. The inaugural “Traverse City Uncorked” celebration is a collaboration with the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail and the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula to showcase Traverse City’s burgeoning wine and cuisine scene with fun experiences and specials at participating venues throughout the region.

"May is a great time to visit Traverse City," said Trevor Tkach, President and CEO of Traverse City Tourism, “and we are thrilled that Traverse City Uncorked will offer visitors so many fun ways to enjoy our local wines."

The region’s two peninsulas, Leelanau and Old Mission, are both designated as American Viticultural Areas, with diverse microclimates uniquely suited for a variety of wine grapes. Among the internationally acclaimed varietals are Riesling, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Franc.

“This region represents one of the most unique viticultural regions in the country,” said Lee Lutes, winemaker at the Black Star Farms winery near Suttons Bay. “Combine the region with the dedication of growers and winemakers that are passionate about these cool climate varieties, truly exceptional wines are being produced. Traverse City Uncorked serves as the perfect venue for showcasing the rich diversity, stylistic complexity and breadth of character from the wines grown and produced throughout northern Michigan.”

During the month of May, Traverse City Uncorked offers participants an opportunity to explore the local flavors from a variety of different options and see for themselves why northern Michigan wines are one of the hot topics of discussion across the country.

Experiences include lodging packages with complimentary wine tasting, a Sips & Giggles Comedy Show, a Swine & Dine Dinner, tasting room specials, chef events, winemaker dinners, wine education and more. Details, lodging packages and tickets are available at http://www.traversecityuncorked.com.