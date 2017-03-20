One way we can help close that skills gap is by offering our students the Wonderlic Bootcamp training for these [soft] skills, so we can prepare them to gain meaningful employment.

Wonderlic, Inc. has announced that the Adult High School Diploma (AHSD) Program at Mount Hood Community College (MHCC) in Gresham, Oregon was selected from a pool of 120 applicants as one of the five recipients of the Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Bootcamp Scholarship.

The AHSD program helps people who are at least 16 years old or no longer qualify to take classes at a public high school. The majority of AHSD students are between 26 and 40 years old. All AHSD students believe that obtaining their HS diploma is a critical step on their path to success, either in the job market or in the form of further education.

Jenn Edgar, Coordinator of the Program at MHCC, knows firsthand about the need employers have expressed for job applicants with good soft skills. According to Edgar, “So many of our students lack some or all of the ten major soft skills that employers desire. One way we can help close that skills gap is by offering our students the Wonderlic Bootcamp training for these skills, so we can prepare them to gain meaningful employment.”

As part of the AHSD Program, students will be pretested before training begins and then tested afterwards to measure improvement. Therefore, the Scholarship application required MHCC to explain how the Soft Skills Training Bootcamp would be integrated into its existing curriculum to ensure that participants have a valuable learning experience.

At MHCC, the Soft Skills Training Bootcamp will be incorporated into the six-week, spring term. Students will be able to complete the Bootcamp independently, while reviewing their progress weekly with their advisor. Completion will be mandatory, and time in the campus computer lab will also be provided.

The Soft Skills Training Bootcamp is competency-based program that provides online and self-paced training with interactive learning experiences to improve soft skills in ten major areas. After completing the training curriculum, students will have the opportunity to take an assessment to qualify for digital badges, which can be used to demonstrate their competency in each skill.

MHCC will be actively involved in helping students to create the LinkedIn resume pages where their badges can be displayed.

The Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Bootcamp modules include:

Interpersonal Skills

Listening and Nonverbal Communication Skills

Basic Communication Skills

Professionalism

Teamwork

Cultural Sensitivity

Self-Management

Basic Critical Thinking

Basic Problem Solving

Demonstrating Initiative

To find out more about the Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Bootcamp, contact Wonderlic’s Competency-Based Solutions Team.

To find out more about MHCC’s High School Programs and Partnerships, contact Jenn Edgar, Coordinator at 503-491-7421. Or, click here for more information.

