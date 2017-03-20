Bill O’Reilly Says He’s “Basically a Smart Mouth”

SmartMouth Activated Breath Rinses I like that SmartMouth stuff because I'm basically a smart mouth. Past News Releases RSS SmartMouth™ Dry Mouth Formula in...

In the Tip of the Day segment on his show Wednesday evening, Bill O’Reilly, host of "The O’Reilly Factor" on Fox News, discussed his use of SmartMouth Oral Rinse in his daily dental health regimen as part of his strategy to maintain good oral health and avoid pain at the dentist’s office.

“You should brush your teeth three times a day and floss every night, then use a rinse twice a day,” says O’Reilly. “I like that SmartMouth stuff because I’m basically a smart mouth. If you do those things every day, you can build up a defense system in your mouth and avoid much unpleasantness.”

SmartMouth Activated Oral Rinse, manufactured by Triumph Pharmaceuticals, features a two-liquid formula that works differently than typical mouth washes because it targets sulfur gas, which is the real cause of bad breath and may harm gum tissue in the mouth. Combining the Sulfur Eliminating Solution and the Zinc Activating Solution activates millions of zinc ions that prevent and eliminate sulfur gas in the mouth for 12 hours. Used in the morning and at night, SmartMouth’s benefits last for a full 24 hours.

“We were surprised and thrilled to hear Bill O’Reilly talk about SmartMouth as his Tip of the Day Wednesday night,” says Andrew Burch, CEO of Triumph Pharmaceuticals. “We agree that our products are an important component in building and maintaining great oral health. All of our oral rinses eliminate and prevent bad breath, and we have targeted formulas that soothe dry mouth and provide maximum anti plaque and anti gingivitis benefits to help prevent bleeding gums.”

SmartMouth Oral Rinse has three formulas: Original Activated, Clinical (Gum & Plaque) and new Dry Mouth. Their bad breath prevention product line also includes travel packs, toothpaste, tongue cleaners and mints. SmartMouth is available at Walmart, Walgreens, Target, CVS and most drugstores and supermarkets. For more information, visit http://www.smartmouth.com.

About Triumph Pharmaceuticals

Triumph Pharmaceuticals, Inc., manufactures and markets SmartMouth branded mouthwash, toothpaste and mints through national retailers and online. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Triumph Pharmaceuticals and its SmartMouth brand have been working to end bad breath since 1993.