Vasont Systems, a TransPerfect Company that provides component content management system (CMS) software, today announced that Adobe FrameMaker® 2017 is certified with version 2016.4 of the Vasont Content Management System and its Vasont Universal Integrator (VUI) extension. The VUI provides full integration between FrameMaker and the Vasont CMS, a component content management system that enables organizations to develop, organize, and deliver their multilingual content to multiple media channels.

Using the VUI for FrameMaker, Vasont CMS users are able to develop structured content in FrameMaker while conveniently accessing the Vasont CMS functionality through a toolbar menu option. Writers and editors can find and reuse text, images and multimedia stored in the Vasont CMS from the FrameMaker user interface. They can also access their workflow tasks to prioritize their work and keep projects moving on schedule without toggling back and forth between products. The VUI integration between the Vasont CMS and FrameMaker provide an easier editorial environment for developing and editing content.

For details about FrameMaker 2017, go to http://www.adobe.com/products/framemaker.html. To learn more about the Vasont CMS, visit http://www.vasont.com.

About Vasont Systems

Vasont Systems provides component content management software and XML data services to Fortune 1,000 companies and global organizations from a variety of industries, including manufacturing, technology, publishing, financial, and healthcare. Since 1992, Vasont Systems has helped companies organize their critical business assets, manage productivity, and disseminate information in many languages to multiple media channels while reducing their costs by an average of 63% and shortening overall cycle times by 75% on average. The Company has been named multiple times to the EContent 100 list of “best and brightest digital content companies.” Vasont Systems is a member of the TransPerfect family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.vasont.com.