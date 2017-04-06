On April 1st, 2017, Greenwich Medical Spa will open a second location in Westport, CT, doubling its capacity to serve clients across Fairfield County seeking state-of-the-art cosmetic and dermatological services.

This new location will offer the same premium products and non-surgical, minimally invasive procedures as its Greenwich flagship including facial rejuvenation treatments, injectables (dermal fillers like Juvederm® as well as Botox®) and advanced procedures like CoolSculpting® for body contouring and Ultherapy® for skin lifting and tightening. Exclusive to the Westport location will be Cryotherapy, a whole-body rejuvenation and recovery treatment provided in a sub-zero walk-in cold chamber for the daily management of pain, inflammation, energy and stress-related conditions.

With advanced cosmetic procedures provided in a spa-like environment, the Greenwich Medical Spa is one of the nation’s leading cosmetic destinations that is overseen by a team of certified aestheticians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants as well as a board certified dermatologist and medical director, Mitchell J. Ross, M.D.

At the helm of the business is the founder and managing partner, Marria Pooya. “We are motivated every day by our many appreciative clients whose lives we’ve helped improve by reshaping their appearance, confidence and attitude through our services and products that are attainable, affordable and surgeryfree”, says Marria. “Our team has treated over 10,000 patients since we opened over a decade ago. Now we look forward to bringing this same level of service and care to Westport.”

To book a consultation at the new Westport location, please call (203-637-0662). To visit, stop by 645 Post Road E, Westport CT., 06880.

Greenwich Medical Spa | There’s a Younger You Inside

Since opening 11 years ago, Greenwich Medical Spa has become one of the most decorated beauty destinations in Connecticut that offers minimally invasive, non-surgical cosmetic and dermatological services including everything from Botox and dermal fillers to CoolSculpting and Ultherapy. Voted the best medical spa by Fairfield Weekly and Seredipity magazine, it has also been recognized as one of the top 2% of service providers in the United States for dermal fillers and Botox, in the top 2% of providers for CoolSculpting and in the top 1% of treatment facilities for Ultherapy in the country.