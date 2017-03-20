Small business reviewers at G2 Crowd (http://www.g2crowd.com) recently voted FastSpring among the top picks for subscription management software products in the latest rankings by the G2 Crowd business software review platform.

G2’s rankings of the “Top 7 Subscription Management Software for Small Business” list was created through scores and rankings based on 400 reviews across 59 products in G2 Crowd’s Subscription Management category.

FastSpring was ranked as the third leading solution, behind Stripe and Chargebee, based on criteria from G2 Crowd users including such elements as Ease of Use, End User Satisfaction, Rating, Popularity, Admin Satisfaction, and Meets Requirements. FastSpring’s scores on the vast majority of these elements were at 90% or above, with the company receiving scores of 98% for Rating, 95% for Admin Satisfaction, 94% for End User Satisfaction, and 90% for Ease of Use and Meets Requirements.

G2 Crowd previously spotlighted FastSpring in 2015, when it was voted the “Highest Rated Support” provider on G2 Crowd’s “Best Of” list for 2015. In September 2016, meanwhile, FastSpring was voted #1 by users asked to pick the most easily implemented e-commerce platform on G2 Crowd’s Summer 2016 E-Commerce Software Implementation Index Report. FastSpring was also spotlighted again in October 2016, when users chose the e-commerce company as one of the “Top 50 Small-Business Software Products" for 2016.

"At FastSpring, we value this kind of feedback and reinforcement from customer reviews on G2 Crowd because they’re providing insights into our performance on a workable, real, day-to-day basis," comments FastSpring Director of Customer Marketing Christina O’Toole. "It’s gratifying to hear that they have rated our subscription management so highly–at 98% for satisfaction–and we’ll continue to work to drive those numbers even higher."

About FastSpring:

Founded in 2005, FastSpring provides thousands of customers worldwide with a highly acclaimed, all-in-one e-commerce, subscription management and billing platform.

Specifically designed to meet the needs of software, SaaS, and other online service companies, the FastSpring platform will help maximize conversions, increase sales, and grow business—all while providing an award-winning client service experience 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 90,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data, and more than half a million people visit G2 Crowd’s site monthly. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines, and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, visit G2Crowd.com.

For more information on FastSpring, please contact Christina O’Toole, at (805) 259-3557 or communications(at)FastSpring.com.

All companies referenced in this press release, including FastSpring® and more are the trademarks of their respective owners.