It’s a fundamentally new way to sell real estate assets in bankruptcy, connecting trustees, servicers and buyers.

BK Global (BKGinc.com), a new breed technology company, has solved a 150 year-old problem in the default mortgage space, bridging the chasm that has existed between loan servicers (secured creditors) and federal bankruptcy trustees. The company today announced that its first-of-its-kind platform was a winner in HousingWire’s 2017 TECH100™ competition. It’s the only competition that assesses the technology landscape throughout the entire United States housing economy, according to its website.

“The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100™ are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing, and investment,” said HousingWire Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane. “These companies aren’t just taking part in the housing industry’s technological revolution; they’re leading it.”

BK Global’s technology enables the bankruptcy trustee to immediately identify real properties associated with the cases they administer based upon their salability regardless of whether they have equity or not. With the click of a button, the trustee can initiate a process that engages listing and buyer’s brokers, consumers and short sale negotiators to effect an optimal disposition for the asset.

The technology uses proprietary algorithms to analyze the assets for salability, and a cutting edge workflow engine to streamline an otherwise complex process including a paperless, online offer management module.

“No one does what we do, so we are honored to be recognized by HousingWire’s 2017 HW TECH100™,” said BK Global’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Brad Geisen. “We’ve taken a complex process and systematized it using cutting-edge technology, industry know-how and accountability throughout our platform. It’s a fundamentally new way to sell real estate assets in bankruptcy, connecting trustees, servicers and buyers.”

Indeed, BK Global delivers a cost-effective sales process powered by technology that streamlines the administration, marketing and negotiation of real estate assets, simplifying the administrative and procedural complexities and challenges that face the industry.

“The companies in the 2017 HW Tech100 cover the entire mortgage finance spectrum. There's hardly a corner of our industry that hasn't been transformed in some way, either by fintech startups focusing on a specific software need or legacy companies evolving to compete in the new environment,” said HousingWire Magazine Editor Sarah Wheeler. “Now more than ever, these companies are delivering the innovation this industry needs to do its most important job: supporting the American Dream.”

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the nation's most influential industry news source covering the U.S. housing economy, spanning residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, and real estate operations. The company's news, commentary, magazine content, industry directories, and events give more than one million industry professionals each year the insight they need to make better, more informed business decisions. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/Finance category, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International. Learn more at http://www.housingwire.com.

About BK Global

BK Global™ is a national company with a bankruptcy service platform containing a network of certified BK real estate Brokers and Agents, a national marketplace for listing and submitting bankruptcy real estate purchase offers (https://www.bkglistings.com), and a centralized team of loan servicing specialists that enable Federal Trustees to streamline and manage their real estate needs most effectively for the benefit of the bankruptcy estate and unsecured creditors. By integrating its unique services and implementing its proprietary tools, BK Global is poised to create industry standards and efficiencies. To learn more, visit http://www.bkginc.com.

