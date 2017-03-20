Marketing Roadshow Elevates East Coast Wine Regions’ Tourism Business

Join us at Hyatt Place in Riverhead, New York on April 4, 2017 Attracting the right customers and providing them the ultimate, intimate experience they want turns a one-time guest into a loyal repeat customer.

CellarPass, the leading online guest management platform designed for the fine beverage industry announces their inaugural roadshow, hosting tourism seminars geared for tasting room managers on April 4th in Riverhead, New York and April 6th in Leesburg, Virginia.

What makes this tourism series unique is that it combines the online reviews leader Yelp and craft beverage event registration expert CellarPass coupled with wine industry spokesperson Debbie Gioquindo and Washington D.C. based publicist Maura Morton. Executives from all three pillars of the tourism market will speak about how wineries, breweries and craft distillers can significantly boost tourism by integrating media outreach, digital marketing and social media strategies into their marketing plan.

The Long Island wine country was selected by the group because of the recent growth in the area. With Long Island wineries producing more than 500,000 cases annually, New York has quickly risen to become the 3rd largest wine-growing region in the U.S. With this rise in production and more tasting rooms being built, new types of tasting experiences are popping up all over, posing a challenge to tasting room operators to rise above the rest while engaging guests effectively.

Northern Virginia was selected as the roadshow’s second stop to pay homage to the state’s rich wine heritage predating the well-known Thomas Jefferson grape harvesting by 150 years. Back in 1619, each colonist was required to plant at least 10 grapevines. Times have certainly changed in the last 400 years. Virginia wines win coveted awards and wineries offer hospitality experiences that are on par with the most-visited tasting rooms in Northern California.

“With limited budgets, tasting rooms need to better understand how to attract and engage wine consumers and tourists who are seeking to discover and book intimate and elevated wine tasting experiences cost effectively,” says Debbie Gioquindo, also known as the Hudson Valley Wine Goddess. “Attracting the right customers and providing them the ultimate, intimate experience they want turns a one-time guest into a loyal repeat customer.”

CellarPass supports craft beverage producers by simplifying the reservation and booking process for tasting room visitors. “For the past 5 years, we have perfected our guest management platform with the leading, most-respected wine brands in the U.S.,” says Sarah Elliman, co-founder of CellarPass. “The roadshow is designed for the small to medium-sized winery and tasting or tap room owners who are looking to learn how the latest online marketing strategies can significantly boost visitors and ultimately tourism in their local communities. A little investment on their part will go a long way towards wineries, breweries and spirit makers meeting their 2017 sales goals.”

