RBFCU First Texas Credit Union to Offer CURateReset Products

CURateReset, the software provider of financial product reset solutions designed for asset retention and acquisition, today announced Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) has agreed to license its Reset Auto product. RBFCU, headquartered in, Live Oak, Texas, has nearly 700,000 members and more than $7.7 billion in assets, and is the first Texas credit union to join the CURateReset network. The agreement with CURateReset provides RBFCU with a simple, easy and attractive digital solution to retain existing loans and generate more loans.

CURateReset provides the following products to credit unions in their network:

Reset – Auto, Mortgage, Certificate of Deposit (CD), Credit Card and Personal Loans:



CURateReset enables a member to reset the term on their existing loans, CDs and credit cards with their credit union without the cost and hassle of refinancing.

The credit union selects members for program inclusion based on internal requirements and CURateReset automates member outreach, reset and the closing documentation.

As an added advantage, CURateReset automates asset retention so credit union staff can focus on new business.

Digital Preapproval – Auto, Mortgage, Credit Card, Personal Loans and Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC):

Recapture of member auto loans, mortgages, credit cards, personal loans and HELOCs at other financial institutions, as well as showcase products to attract new members.

Members can design their custom auto payment and move their existing loans over to their credit union.

Credit union selects members to receive offer and submits data to CURateReset. A unique URL is then created, and inserted into an email, regular mail or text.

Members can select the options offered, execute the required documents and authorize the transfer to their new credit union account.

“A significant challenge facing our industry today is loan portfolio growth,” said Joe Brancucci, president of CURateReset. “RBFCU, one of the top 15 largest credit unions in the country, recognizes this challenge and understands that part of the solution is to retain the loans currently in the portfolio. The Reset Auto product is designed for exactly that. We are delighted that such an influencial institution is the first Texas credit union to join our family and credit union network.”

"Our mission is to improve members’ economic well-being and quality of life. As a result, we continually seek new ways to make our lending processes straightforward and painless for our members,” said Sonya McDonald, chief lending officer for RBFCU. “The Reset Auto product reflects this vision by offering our members the flexibility to extend a term or adjust a rate if they wish, which empowers the member to make the financial choices that are best for them. We are thrilled to be the first Texas credit union to offer Reset Auto to our members.”

About CURateReset:

CURateReset offers award winning products that allow the member to be in control of what has historically been routine administrative tasks that are time consuming for both front line and support staff. Both Reset Auto and Reset Mortgage, products successfully tested and adopted in the market, allow a member to reset the term of an existing auto loan, personal loan or mortgage based on credit union criteria. The software promotes loan retention at a very low cost, and provides a member with a favorable view of the member advocacy of the credit union. The Digital Pre-Approval Solutions make it simple and fast for a credit union to acquire or recapture member automobile loans, mortgage loans, personal loans and credit cards. For more information on CURateReset visit http://www.CURateReset.com.

About RBFCU:

Established in 1952, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative whose mission is to improve members’ economic well-being and quality of life. With assets exceeding $7.7 billion, RBFCU serves nearly 700,000 members from 55 branch locations throughout Texas. Learn more at http://www.rbfcu.org.

