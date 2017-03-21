Getac MX50 Rugged Tablet The MX50 tactile computing solution fills the much-needed market gap, meeting the real-world rugged requirements for dismounted soldiers on the battlefield.

Group Mobile, a rapidly expanding premiere provider of innovative, full service mobile technology solutions has expanded its product line to include the new Getac MX50 rugged tactical tablet. Getac designed the MX50 wearable tablet based on feedback from Special Forces and tactical operators in need of a small and lightweight, battle-ready tablet solution built to exact tactical specifications to eliminate the currently deployed consumer-grade technology lacking rugged design and system security. The Getac MX50 tactical tablet delivers defense and military personnel high processing speeds and low power consumption to quickly view, manipulate and receive or send data, access battlefield applications, disseminate blue and red forces tracking, fire control orders, and mission command information.

“Until now, today’s soldiers have relied on less than optimal mobile devices for use in mission critical military operations, largely due to the lightweight designs and familiar operating systems for tactical environments while trading ruggedness for the benefits of weight and screen size,” says Darin White, President of Group Mobile. “The MX50 tactile computing solution fills the much-needed market gap, meeting the real-world rugged requirements for dismounted soldiers on the battlefield — this wearable, lightweight, secure, powerful and daylight viewable screen with fully rugged benefits is truly a must see to believe."

The Getac MX50 tactical tablet is a true field computing solution — the battle-ready tablet weighs less than one pound and is wearable with a chest-mounted design to target specific defense sector requirements. The chest mount is designed to integrate with a standard issue MOLLE vest, providing hands-free carrying and ease of access. The Getac MX50 is designed to integrate with the other elements of the soldier system, including tactical hubs and power management systems like the Black Diamond Advanced Technology APEx — if the MX50 is needed to operate independently for extended periods then the SnapBack battery can be attached to increase operating time. The Getac MX50 runs on Android operating system making it easy for third party applications and soldier systems such as Battle Management Systems (BMS) to be loaded onto the tactical tablet as required.

Key Features on the Getac MX50 tactical tablet include:



SoC Intel Atom Z8340 Quad Core Processor

Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system

Capacitive 5-Point Multi-Touch Screen with Rain, Stylus and Glove-Touch Modes

2GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage

Front Camera: 2MP Fixed Focus; Rear Camera: 8MP Autofocus

Dedicated GPS With Built-in Antenna (GPS+GLNSS)

GlenAir 6 Pin (Plug with Pins) With Cable, or AB or ODU 20-Pin Connector (Plug With Pins), MicroSD slot, MicroUSB OTG, 3.5 mm Earphone Jack

IP67 (1 m Waterproof)/MIL-STD 810G (5’ Drops)/MIL-STD 461G Compliant/Operating Temperature Range of -5.8° F to 140° F

Getac has collaborated with industry-leading partners Black Diamond Advanced Security, ViaSat and Trivalent® to provide the tactical operator a complete solution (or as individual options), including power, communications, device management and NSA-approved file security. With its built-in military connector, the MX50 integrates into the Black Diamond APEx system for external power and communications. Available ViaSat Dynamic Defense software provides robust and flexible end-user policy management and device protection in both connected and disconnected modes. Optional, NSA-approved, Trivalent Protect™ software protects top secret data-at-rest in real-time by transforming data so it is unusable to unauthorized users.

The Getac MX50 rugged tactical tablet meets strict government guidelines for capturing and protecting classified data in the field. The MX50 meets the Common Criteria ISO/IEC 15408 computer security certification, and the NSA’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) guidelines (certification pending) and Data-at-Rest (DAR) requirements, enabling commercial devices to be integrated into layered solutions to protect classified national security systems information.

“For the first time, tactical operators have a small, lightweight, and rugged tactical tablet built to their specs,” explains Scott Shainman, president of Getac. “Until now, the solution was consumer-grade technology for size and familiarity, but that lacked a rugged design and system security. The MX50 changes that.”

To learn more and order the Getac MX50 rugged tactical tablet visit: https://groupmobile.com/getac-mx50.html.

About Group Mobile

Group Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of Form Holdings, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, serves customers world-wide. Group Mobile is a rapidly expanding and growing and innovative full end-to-end solution provider of rugged mobile hardware, lifecycle services, system integration, hardware service support, pre-and post-deployment, break-fix, warranty repair, customer support helpdesk and more — all constructed to solve pressing problems and ensure our customers are receiving exceptional value, return on investment and a trusted long-lasting partnership. Group Mobile has mastered the true challenges of mobility through understanding the key elements required for a successful mobile deployment — hardware, connectivity, data and customer back-end network infrastructures. Visit http://www.groupmobile.com for more information.