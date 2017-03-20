This is an opportunity to listen to one another. By doing so, we can further explore the possibilities to maximize the contribution of patients who have put themselves at risk for the benefit of medical research.

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) will host the "Aligning Incentives for Sharing Clinical Trial Data" summit and live web event on April 3-4, 2017 in Boston, MA. The goal of the summit is to initiate an open and balanced discussion among clinical trialists, data analysts, and patient participants, as well as the government and funding agencies that support research, to identify sustainable solutions for the complex issues around sharing clinical trial data.

"Our hope is that through events such as the Data Summit, we can foster an open dialogue around the important issue of data sharing," said Jeffrey Drazen, M.D., Editor-in-Chief of the New England Journal of Medicine and Summit Co-Chair. "This is an opportunity to listen to one another. By doing so, we can further explore the possibilities to maximize the contribution of patients who have put themselves at risk for the benefit of medical research. We look forward to this summit and the opportunity to learn from one another."

The two-day event will feature expert speakers and panelists from academia, the public, and private and nonprofit sectors, as well as SPRINT researchers and participants. Panelists will discuss the many facets of clinical trials, including data gathering and reproducibility; working with repositories, funders, and patients; and a look at possible next steps. Additionally, winners from the NEJM SPRINT Data Analysis Challenge will present their unique findings and insights from their examination of the SPRINT data set. The SPRINT Challenge, a practical example of data sharing in today's environment, invited individuals and groups to analyze the dataset underlying the SPRINT article, "A Randomized Trial of Intensive versus Standard Blood-Pressure Control," and challenged them to identify a novel scientific or clinical finding.

"Sharing data from clinical trials such as SPRINT can propel discoveries that produce results that affect the lives of patients in every day clinical practice," said Dr. Gary H. Gibbons, Director of the NHLBI. "The NHLBI actively pursues models such as the SPRINT Data Analysis Challenge that promote opportunities to democratize access to data for new analyses that can go beyond a trial's primary outcome findings."

The Summit is co-chaired by Jeffrey M. Drazen, M.D., Editor-in-Chief, the New England Journal of Medicine; Isaac Kohane, Marion V. Nelson Professor of Biomedical Informatics, Harvard Medical School; Matthew Might, Department of Biomedical Informatics, Harvard Medical School; and Marc Pfeffer, Dzau Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School. Attendees can log into the web event to view all or part of the summit, participate in moderated Q&A sessions, and share their perspective in online breakout sessions. The complete summit agenda, including information on speakers and panelists, can be found here: http://events.nejm.org/agenda.php.

As a respected global leader in publishing clinical trial results and articles on pivotal topics like data sharing, NEJM regularly connects scientists, researchers, educators, and a wider audience. Through events like NEJM-hosted video roundtables; the NEJM 200th anniversary symposium and live webcast, "Dialogues in Medicine: Physicians and Patients on 200 Years of Progress"; the NEJM live audio webcast, "Ebola Outbreak"; and now the Data Summit, NEJM helps advance medical research and how medicine is practiced to improve human health.

You can follow the event on Twitter with #NEJMDataSummit. For more information and to register for the free live web event, visit: http://events.nejm.org.

