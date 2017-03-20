There a huge need for privacy-friendly analytics and marketing technology, and Piwik PRO is uniquely positioned in the market to capture this need.

Wrocł Piwik PRO, a Clearcode company, today announced it has closed a $2 million Series A funding round. Warsaw Equity Group (WEG), a Polish-based venture capital and private equity investment company led the round, with additional private investment from Tim Schumacher, co-founder and former CEO of Sedo.com and Chairman of Eyeo, the company behind Adblock Plus.

Piwik PRO will use the investment to accelerate development of its comprehensive marketing technology stack, which includes web and mobile analytics, a data management platform, tag management, and content personalization. Piwik PRO will provide any enterprise or organization 100 percent data ownership and privacy compliance in an on-premise or cloud environment. Additional funds will be used to support marketing and sales efforts.

"There is a huge need for privacy-friendly analytics and marketing technology, and Piwik PRO is uniquely positioned in the market to capture this need. It is a great company, with a great team,” said Tim Schumacher.

“Piwik PRO is a superbly managed company, with a team of high-class developers experienced in building custom advertising and marketing software for the enterprise,” said Michał Kołata, Investment Manager from Warsaw Equity Group. “The company’s strong corporate culture and product execution, combined with its potential for significant growth and profitability made Piwik PRO a perfect fit for our portfolio.”

“Over the years, we’ve seen great traction with enterprises using our on-premises enterprise web analytics product. Through the lens of that experience and intimate market knowledge, we saw a growing demand for more comprehensive marketing technology solutions in an era of sensitive data and strict privacy regulations. This has created an enormous opportunity, and the financing will allow us to allocate additional resources to execute our vision and product development,” said Maciej Zawadzinski, CEO.

About Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO was founded by Clearcode, a full-service advertising and marketing technology software development house. Piwik PRO’s flagship platform is a comprehensive, fully-integrated

marketing technology stack that includes web and mobile analytics, Data Management Platform, tag manager, and content personalization. The platform provides any enterprise or organization 100 percent data ownership and privacy compliance in an on-premise or cloud environment. The company is headquartered in Wroclaw, Poland with offices in Germany and the U.S. To learn more about Piwik PRO visit https://piwik.pro.

About Tim Schumacher

Tim is an internet entrepreneur and investor. In 2001, he co-founded Sedo.com, the world's largest domain marketplace. Since selling the company, he has continued to be an active entrepreneur and investor in various start-ups, like Eyeo (makers of Adblock Plus), Ecosia, Stuffle, BasicThinking, Aklamio, Miomente, Home, Convida, Joblift, Apptopia and others.

About Warsaw Equity Group

Warsaw Equity Group (WEG) is a privately held venture capital / private equity investment company, created by entrepreneurs with over 20 years experience of successfully supporting business ventures, both by investing their own capital, as well as by providing ongoing operational and strategic support for active investment projects. Warsaw Equity Group has contributed to the success of companies such as: Artifex Mundi – one of the world’s best developers and publishers of adventure games, VIGO System – global leader in uncooled infrared detectors and ZMorph – producer of multi-functional 3D printers. For more info visit http://www.warsawequity.com.