The Training Doctor Debuts a Curriculum to Teach Thinking

The Training Doctor, LLC, a training and organization development consultancy, announces the debut of their Teaching Thinking Curriculum.

The curriculum is designed to accelerate the development of employee business-skills and is fully customized to achieve an organization’s vision and goals.

“In a knowledge economy, such as is found in the U.S., we pay people to think, solve problems and make critical decisions; yet those skills are often glaringly lacking within organizations. In just the past year we’ve seen two very high-profile examples in VW and Wells Fargo,” says Managing Consultant, Dr. Nanette Miner.

Through a structured process of learning events, on-the-job assignments, personal assessments and coaching, the Teaching Thinking Curriculum helps employees to master a wide variety of business-critical skills such as decision making, working in teams, assessing risk, managing projects, leadership and more. “The curriculum is designed to accomplish in three-years what would normally take someone 20 or 30 years of work experience to learn and master. The goal is to have a more highly-functioning, productive, ethical organization through increasing the skills of all workers,” says Miner.

The company will begin offering its Teaching Thinking Curriculum beginning in April, with a debut at the CLO Exchange in Amelia Island, FL. You can learn more about it here: https://www.trainingdr.com/services/#teaching-thinking