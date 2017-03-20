The AFL3-W15C-ULT3 and AFL3-W19C-ULT3 are identical in many ways. Both Panel PC support an on-board Intel Celeron Processor 3955U (2M Cache, 2.00 GHz) and have the option for an Intel Core i5-6300U Processor (3M Cache, 2.40 GHz) with a maximum of 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM. Also optional is a Mifare 13.56 MHz Card Reader and Magnetic Stripe Card Reader. As for the I/Os, both Panel PCs offer four USB 3.0, one RS-232 (DB9), one RS-232/422/485 (DB9), two Gigabit Ethernet Ports and a built-in 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wireless Module. A 2.5" SATA hard drive offers ample room for data storage.

Both Panel PCs have a standard 5-Wire Resistive Type Touch Screen with the option for a Projected Capacitive Type Touch Screen. The AFL3-W15C-ULT3 has a 1366 x 768 15.6" LCD Panel while the AFL3-W19C-ULT3 has a 1366 x 768 18.5" LCD Panel. Both have an IP 65 Compliant Front Panel for added protection and run off a 96W 90~264VAC Power Adapter.

