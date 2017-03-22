Face Forward Columbus is excited to announce the launch of its first mobile app. Developed for the Vocations Office of the Columbus Diocese, this free app contains valuable information for Catholics right at their fingertips. The Face Forward mobile app includes features such as the Verse of the Day, Pray for Priests, Care for the Common Home, Saint of the Day and our Face Forward Blog.

The Office of Vocations recognized the importance of being able to reach young Catholics where they are, and that place is on their mobile devices. 73% of kids between the ages of 5-19 years old are connected within an hour of waking up. Face Forward wanted to give them something meaningful to read when they powered up.

“Face Forward enables us to provide young people a place online where they can explore questions about their life vocation, what they hoping to do with their life…The creation of this app makes it available right from their mobile device," says Father Paul Noble, Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Columbus

Discerning a vocation and what God is calling you to do can be a long journey full of many questions. Having easily accessible information is invaluable to the discernment process. This new app provides just that.

Face Forward Columbus will continue to add fresh and relevant content to the app daily with the goal of getting users to come back day-to-day for new offerings. With the repeat visits and usage of the app, the hope is that users will gain more love, knowledge and understanding about the Catholic faith and clarity on what God is calling them to do.

The Face Forward app is available now in the iTunes store.

Face Forward is a program of the Office of Vocations that allows for interaction with the youth in the Columbus Diocese and provides platforms for communication, events and opportunities to learn more about the Catholic faith and a life in vocations. There are currently over 12,000 people within the Face Forward community.

For more information about the Face Forward App, please contact Anne Harkin at (614) 787-2377 or anne(dot)harkin(at)mj2marketing(dot)com.

