Icom America and SLA Corporation (SLA) today announced the selection of ESChat as Icom’s platform for Push to Talk over LTE. Icom America is a leading manufacturer of Land Mobile Radio systems for commercial and industrial markets. ESChat is the nation’s leading carrier-independent and secure PTT over LTE solution, and is used in the public safety, transportation, utility and hospitality markets.

Icom America has integrated ESChat’s network with its radio gateway products allowing interoperability between the LMR and LTE systems. Icom America will begin selling the ESChat product through its dealer channels while the companies work together to develop advanced interoperability options for future products.

“We are very excited to be partnered with Icom America” said Josh Lober, President, SLA Corporation. “Icom is an iconic brand in the radio market and a leader in the NXDN radio market. Icom has an impressive history of providing reliable high quality LMR products. We look forward to working with the Icom America team to expand their offering into the commercial, industrial and railway markets.”

The ESChat product suite supports Android and iOS smartphone devices and personal computers. ESChat can be purchased as a monthly service hosted on the Amazon AWS Commercial or GovCloud platforms. ESChat servers can optionally be hosted by the end customer where required.

The integrated communication system will be available for demonstration at the International Wireless Communication Expo (IWCE) in Las Vegas, NV Conference on March 29-30, 2017.

“Our customers have a strong need for a simple method for communication between LTE and LMR devices,” said Mark Behrends, Senior Manager, Icom America. “SLA's is a market leader with the ESChat application that is now integrated with Icom's radio gateway. This combination of technology provides an elegant solution for users with complex communication needs.”

About Icom America

Icom America (part of Icom Incorporated) is a leading communications solutions provider. Icom began as engineering and manufacturing company, making advanced, compact solid-state radio equipment for use by amateur (ham) radio enthusiasts. Icom has since grown to become an industry leader with a product line that includes state-of-the-art communications equipment for land mobile, marine and avionics. Icom America was founded in 1979. With the exception of Cuba, Icom America is responsible for representing Icom products within the entire Western Hemisphere.

More information can be found at http://www.icomamerica.com/

About SLA Corporation:

SLA's ESChat is the leading solution for carrier independent secure Push to Talk (PTT) over LTE communications. SLA is celebrating its 25th year in the wireless communication industry, providing solutions for military, government, industrial and commercial applications. SLA’s cellular experience includes first generation (1G) analog through fourth generation (4G) LTE infrastructure design.

More information can be found at http://www.eschat.com/