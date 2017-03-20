According to a recently published Fox News World article, the United Nations reports that “663 million people have no safe drinking water in or near their homes” and that “hundreds of children under age 5 die every day from sanitation-related illnesses.” (Read the article here: http://fxn.ws/2mbzpE0) On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, WorldWater & Solar Technologies, Inc., the solar technology company with unique capabilities to drive multi-hundred horsepower motors and pumps by solar alone, will launch a new solar water purification product in conjunction with the UN’s International World Water Day.

The event will take place at the company headquarters at 330 Carter Road in Princeton, NJ on Wednesday, March 22nd, the date which the United Nations General Assembly officially designated as World Water Day 24 years ago. The event will start at 11 am with a press conference, followed by an Open House from 1 to 3 pm showcasing WorldWater’s many solar products operating around the globe. Invited VIP guests include the media, New Jersey public officials, celebrities, environmental organizations, local business and farm owners, military personnel and international dignitaries. Refreshments will be provided during the event.

During the press conference, CEO and Founder Quentin T. Kelly will introduce the WorldWater engineering team, led by VP Michael Ingles, who will demonstrate the company’s latest proprietary solar-powered water filtration system, the Mobile MaxClear™. The team will also showcase several of the company’s solar electric and water pumping systems developed for the US Military and in use worldwide.

Since 1984, WorldWater has provided viable solutions for water crises globally, including patented solar systems that can pump hundreds of thousands of gallons per day from lakes, rivers and deep wells for irrigation and municipal water supply; and standalone, portable water filtration technologies that convert up to 30,000 gallons of polluted water into clean water per day for drinking, cooking and hygiene.

More about World Water Day

In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated March 22nd as World Water Day. Coordinated by UN-Water in collaboration with governments and partners, World Water Day provides a way for organizations worldwide to raise awareness of the global water crisis. Bringing clean drinking water to poor communities and helping the poorest communities develop proper hygiene and sanitation practices are among the issues involved. The U.N. is asking governments to allocate money necessary to give universal access to uncontaminated water and working toilets in or near all homes by 2030. For more information on World Water Day, go to worldwaterday.org.

