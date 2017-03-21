Lazydays Rolls Out RV Rentals in Arizona

Arizona is an ideal starting point for exploring the Southwest and West Coast, so we’re thrilled to expand RV rentals to our Tucson location.

Lazydays, The RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, has expanded its growing RV rental fleet to Arizona. With the addition of Tucson to Lazydays’ RV rental initiative in Tampa, Denver and Northern Colorado, travelers can now choose from an even wider range of rental units and travel destinations across the United States.

Lazydays Tucson offers motorized RVs for rent, including new Class A and Class C motorhomes with full amenities. All rentals come with unlimited mileage, free generator usage, roadside assistance and a turnkey rental experience. Select units offer king beds, outdoor entertainment systems and/or accommodations for up to 10; optional convenience packages—such as bedding/linens, kitchen supplies and outdoor living items—are also available. In addition, Lazydays RV rental customers have exclusive access to trip-planning services and camping discounts.

“Arizona is an ideal starting point for exploring the Southwest and West Coast, so we’re thrilled to expand RV rentals to our Tucson location,” said Linda Stephens, Vice President and General Manager of Retail Accessories, Rentals and Resort for Lazydays. “RVing allows travelers to enjoy the open road in comfort and luxury—whether camping at the Grand Canyon, cruising Southern California’s beaches, traveling the Pacific Coast Highway or attending multi-day festivals. We look forward to helping our Rental customers create vacation memories that will last a lifetime.”

For details on Lazydays RV Rentals in Arizona, Florida and Colorado, visit Lazydays.com/Rentals.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS

Lazydays®, the RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, caters to every RV need. Lazydays offers the largest selection of RV brands in the nation featuring more than 2,500 new and pre-owned RVs, over 300 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Based on 126 acres outside Tampa, FL, Lazydays also has a dealership located in Tucson, AZ as well as three dealerships located in Loveland, Aurora and Longmont, CO.

Lazydays RV Accessories & More offers more than 40,000 accessories online for your shopping convenience. Shop us online or visit one of our store locations in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. Lazydays also has RV Rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built its reputation on providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, and as a place to rest and recharge with other RVers. More than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their “home away from home.” Lazydays has been recognized as a “Top 50 RV Dealer” by RV Business and as one of Tampa Bay’s “Top Work Places.” The Lazydays Employee Foundation, supported by payroll contributions from Lazydays’ employees, has contributed more than $1.5 million dollars to make many historic changes for at-risk children in the Tampa Bay, Tucson and Colorado communities.

For most people, Lazydays isn't just the beginning of their journey; it's very much a part of their ride. To learn more, visit http://www.lazydays.com.

