The charitable dealership donates a total of $2,750 to Let’s Play it Forward, Child Car Council of Westchester Inc. and WPYB White Plains Youth Bureau.

Westchester Toyota awarded three nonprofit organizations with generous contributions at its 21st Give Back Donation Event held on Thursday, February 16, 2017. The deserving organizations that received prizes were Let’s Play it Forward, Child Car Council of Westchester Inc. and WPYB White Plains Youth Bureau.

The Westchester Toyota family, members of the three charities and the surrounding community joined together at the dealership located at 2167 Central Park Avenue in Yonkers. All had the same intention to honor those who give to people in need every day.

Each organization won its donation based on the number of votes it received on Westchester Toyota’s Facebook page. Let’s Play it Forward was the grand prize winner of $1,500. Let’s Play it Forward has grown from a small group of teenagers in Westchester. The members collect used sports equipment to donate to children in need. The next winner of $750 was Child Care Council of Westchester Inc. This charity cares deeply about the well-being and minds of children, families and the Westchester community. The members promote quality early care and education to assure healthy development. The last charity, WPYB White Plains Youth Bureau, was given a prize of $500. This group’s mission is to help youth grow into successful adults. WPYB White Plains Youth Bureau has developed immensely and now works with 2,000 young people each day with 50 different programs.

“The event is called ‘Give Back’ because that’s really all we want to do,” said Rich Prager, Westchester Toyota’s General Manager. He continued, “These charities selflessly give their time to help those in need in our community. That’s something worth recognition.”

Westchester Toyota is a full-service Toyota dealership located at 2167 Central Park Avenue in Yonkers, New York. Westchester Toyota’s goal is to always give the best customer service and fulfill every customers need, whether it be in the sales or service department.

For more information, hours and directions, please visit http://www.WestchesterToyota.com.