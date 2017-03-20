Internet Pioneer McElyea Joins IMCI Team

Internet pioneer Shannon McElyea has joined IMCI, a leading and proven provider of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) solutions, as Vice President of Strategic Alliances. McElyea is a 30-year industry veteran who got her start at Xerox PARC, a breeding ground and incubator of innovative technologies such as laser printing, Ethernet, personal computing, and graphical user interface. During her tenure McElyea worked with luminaries who went on to found or influence companies such as Adobe, Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Cisco, and Apple. McElyea will strengthen IMCI’s relationships with industry leaders and partners working on IoT (Internet of Things) devices and security. She has made a career of building alliances with companies such as Cisco, Google, Microsoft, and many others. Her accomplishments include partnership development and launch of the first intrusion-prevention network security platform; the first secure, encrypted e-commerce technology; the first NAT-based firewall; and creating the security partner strategy and technology alliances for the first global roaming service. McElyea has earned a reputation as an Internet security evangelist.

“We’re very excited to have Shannon join us here at IMCI,” says Sam Zamani, IMCI’s President and CEO. “Her talent for creating partnership eco-systems combined with her extensive internet technology and security experience, especially in the areas of critical data and IoT protection, make her ideal to help us expand our vendor neutral, device protocol agnostic, hardware and software offerings.”

About IMCI

For more than 20 years IMCI has offered a remote monitoring and management solution that allows users to aggregate software and hardware from different manufactures, platforms, and languages (protocols). The pioneering, vendor-neutral Open-i Product Family offers the ability to take control of facility equipment, sensors (legacy and IoT), meters and network elements in a building, providing customers the advantage of remotely monitoring and managing physical devices including generators, HVAC, lighting, radios, multiplexers, cameras, antennas, fans and more from a single, easy-to-navigate secure web interface.

The Company’s IRiS Management Software is a secure, OS, DBMS and browser-independent, web-based platform enabling the seamless collection, translation, reporting and dissemination of information from an unlimited number of Open-i’s and their connected sensors, meters, network elements, and facility equipment. IRiS also monitors other vendors’ network elements, security devices, facility equipment, sensors, meters, and infrastructure products that communicate via SNMP.

Customers include Fortune 500 companies, enterprise organizations, private corporations, and government entities in the United States, Canada, South America, Asia, and Europe

For more information about IMCI please contact Shannon McElyea at +1 703-467-2979 or email at shannon(at)imci(dot)net.