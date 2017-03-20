More than 600 South Florida business, government and nonprofit leaders joined international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. on March 14 to celebrate the firm’s 50th anniversary at an event held at the Perez Art Museum Miami.

Founded in Miami in 1967 by three attorneys - Mel Greenberg, Robert H. Traurig and Larry J. Hoffman– Greenberg Traurig now has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Traurig and Hoffman attended the event, along with their families. Mel Greenberg’s daughter, Carol Greenberg Brooks also attended. Greenberg Traurig Senior Chairman Cesar L. Alvarez and Miami office Co-Managing Shareholder Jaret L. Davis welcomed guests.

“In so many ways the clients and community leaders who celebrated with us represent our legacy because it was their support that nurtured us and helped us to grow,” said Matt Gorson, Senior Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. “We are beyond grateful for the trust they have placed in us, as their business partners and friends. This is a reflection of the commitment to community and client service that our founding partners instilled in the firm – one that still defines Greenberg Traurig to this day.”

Business and community leaders who attended the event included Dr. Philip and Pat Frost, Jorge Perez, Armando Codina, Manny Medina, Bernardo Fort Brescia, Alberto Ibarguen, Ambassadors Sue and Charles Cobb, Adolfo Henriques, Carol and Stuart Wylie, brothers Jeffrey and Bruce Berkowitz, Cesar Conde, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, and Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin. The event also drew various government and judiciary officials.

“We are honored that so many people from the community celebrated our milestone anniversary with us,” said Yosbel A. Ibarra, Co-Managing Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Miami office. “This was our opportunity to say thank you to our clients and the community for their generous support over the past 50 years.”

Government officials in Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, the City of Miami Beach, the City of Coral Gables, and the City of Doral issued proclamations designating March 14 as ”Greenberg Traurig Day,” in celebration of the firm’s 50th anniversary.

