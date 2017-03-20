Consolidated Construction Announces New Leadership

Consolidated Construction Co. Inc., a full-service design/build firm headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, announces the expansion of its owners and leadership team to accommodate its market growth and now nationwide presence.

John Schneider, formerly vice president, will assume the role of president. Schneider’s career spans more than 25 years in construction operations management, corporate planning and strategy development. Former president, Rick Bickert, will move into the role of CEO. Bickert joined the company as the first non-family member president in 2002 and has helped the company reach new vertical markets and geographic reach, and triple its average project size. Company sales during his tenure have risen more than 700%.

“Additional leadership will allow our team to deepen our roots locally, and continue our expansion beyond the Midwest,” Bickert said. “More resources and expertise will allow us to serve new and existing clients in the best way possible.”

The company’s newly appointed vice president of finance, Steve Diedrich, has had a thirty-year career in commercial lending, bank leadership and economic development. He has led the company’s economic development division since 2010, navigating public- and private-sector financing for customers, resulting in increased project starts and greater client returns on investment.

Vice president Pam Talavera will move into the role of COO and will oversee operations for finance, IT, human resources and administration. Talavera will continue to be an integral leader in project delivery and pre-construction processes. She joined Consolidated Construction in 1989 and has been instrumental in developing internal programs that have resulted in greater capacity and growth.

Gene Schleusner has been appointed senior vice president of business development. Schleusner has been with Consolidated Construction since 2008, and is largely responsible for the company’s successful growth in the hospitality market. He will manage and develop all business development representatives assigned to vertical markets throughout the country.

Consolidated Construction’s geographical reach now covers more than 20 states with branch offices in Bismarck, North Dakota, and most recently, Rapid City, South Dakota. The company’s customer base and projects have grown significantly in complexity, diversity and size, requiring greater technical support and expertise. Once known for building mostly small- to mid-size local manufacturing facilities, Consolidated Construction recently signed a $32 million new food processing plant located in Joplin, Missouri. The company is also under contract for several other significant projects, including a hotel and casino project in Deadwood, South Dakota, a senior living facility near Houston and a six-story bank and commercial center in Bismarck, North Dakota.

After experiencing 700% growth throughout the last 10 years, Consolidated Construction continues to deliver expert design/build services across the country and looks forward to even greater growth with the help of its expanded leadership.

About Consolidated Construction

Consolidated Construction Co., Inc. consolidates financing assistance, architecture and construction into a single source to provide streamlined building services to commercial, hospitality, industrial and food industry clients throughout the country. Company headquarters are located in Appleton, Wisconsin, with additional offices in Bismarck, North Dakota and Rapid City, South Dakota. The company’s delivery model has resulted in national awards for design/build ingenuity and cost reduction. Project information and company history can be viewed at http://www.1call2build.com.

