Brand-Savvy Pamela Raitt Joins ALC’s Burgeoning Remarketable Team

The team behind Remarketable – the one remarketing platform specifically geared to turn web browsers into buyers – has been experiencing a period of unprecedented growth as they gear up to bring the product to market. That growth continues, as ALC announces the addition of Pamela Raitt as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand, effective February 13, 2017.

Remarketable, an ALC Smart Data Solutions Company (http://www.alc.com), is a proprietary, privacy-compliant, multichannel remarketing platform that harnesses the relevance and timeliness of display ad retargeting and leverages it with the sales-oriented performance of direct mail, email, social media and soon to be addressable TV. Remarketable enables companies to:



Uncover fresh sources of prospective customers by identifying and targeting anonymous website traffic.

Integrate a wealth of intent-to-buy web browsing behavioral data with a comprehensive universe of demographic, psychographic and trigger data.

Drive personalized, high-performing, and continuously improving campaigns across multiple channels.

Prior to arriving at ALC, Ms. Raitt was the Executive Creative Director at Empathy Lab, an ALC partner company that was acquired by EPAM in 2012. Most recently, she served as the Head of Experience Design for EPAM, where she oversaw all aspects of product design and development, consulted with strategic clients across EPAM’s portfolio, and played a key role in helping to acquire new logos into the firm’s Digital Engagement Practice.

“I feel very fortunate to be joining Remarketable at this exciting time,” said Ms. Raitt. “Over the last year, the team has executed several hugely successful pilots and as we look ahead we expect to build awareness of the platform’s power, and help top-tier brands turn browsers into buyers with a level of return and efficiency that they’ve never seen before.”

In her new role, Ms. Raitt will take on the task of developing and refining the brand and messaging for Remarketable, as well as overseeing design and development of the product itself, in response to market demands and client feedback. She will be involved in helping to expand its presence in the marketplace, enabling ALC’s clients, partners and prospects to develop and implement the Remarketable platform on a broader scale.

“Pamela’s creativity and expertise is unmatched when it comes to brand development and her extensive product design and marketing experience will help to accelerate Remarketable’s continuing growth,” said Donn Rappaport, Chairman and CEO of ALC. “We believe strongly that her addition to the team will enable us to bring Remarketable’s innovative solutions to a much larger audience and provide increased value to the many clients and partners that we serve.”

