With a debut at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, ClickN KIDS not only launched its new product line, but also introduced its new HighQ brand as well.

New for 2017, ClickN KIDS expands beyond a single kids tablet to an entire line catering to a variety of students’ needs and family budgets. What began as only one 7” children's tablet has grown to a multitude of mobile devices and high caliber content partners.

“Through an exclusive licensing deal, we can now offer three different tablets for young learners loaded with great educational content under the new brand, HighQ™,” said ClickN KIDS Founder and CEO, Armyn Carabet. The new name is a play on 'high IQ,' of course, as all our products are designed to educate. All HighQ Learning Tabs are COPPA compliant and kidSAFE™ Certified. Each tablet also comes with a unique Dual Purpose Interface™ by means of Kids Place and Grown Ups areas as well as Kiddoware, the best parental controls available today. Kids Place is loaded with great educational software and games. In the Grown Ups section, adults can set up a secure password, turning the device into a full-featured Android tablet to check email, surf the web, download apps and more.

“We wanted to combine our expertise in learning software with the expertise of an electronics giant,” continued CEO Armyn Carabet. "Partnering with one of the largest consumer electronics distributors in the United States resulted in a high quality, low cost product line specifically with young learners in mind. Working, playing or learning, our mobile devices are built to empower parents to support their children’s educational development and inspire kids to learn."

