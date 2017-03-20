Priority Holdings, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Cindy O’Neill to its management team as President within its Commercial Payments division. “Priority’s B2B payments business has experienced exceptional growth during the past year, particularly among our payment network (AMEX, MasterCard, VISA) financial institution clients and payment technology companies,” noted David Mc Miller, President of Priority’s Managed Services division. “We have been looking for the right person to take the reins of our commercial payments division and free me to strengthen our managed services partnerships, and we could not be more fortunate to have Cindy join us to lead this effort.”

Prior to joining Priority, O’Neill spent 17 years in treasury management banking, holding leadership positions at Wells Fargo, Wachovia and Bank of America. O’Neill’s deep understanding of the challenges large financial intuitions struggled with serving their global treasury clients led VISA to appoint her as its Head of Global Product Management and Region Head of U.S. Commercial business. After 5 years at VISA, Ms. O’Neill transitioned to become EVP and General Manager at Electronic Funds Source leading the growth of its Commercial Payments business through its 2016 sale to Wright Express.

As President of Priority’s Commercial Payments Division, O’Neill will be responsible for the growth of its Commercial Payments Exchange (CPX)™ product suite which provides clients with a completely automated payables solution for buyer to supplier payments, including, virtual card, supplier and buyer initiated payments (SIP/BIP) and a variety of ACH options on a single platform.

“As a previous partner of Priority, I was impressed with their agile payments architecture that enables a flexible integration specifically designed to support commercial payments. I am thrilled to be joining the team as we continue to deliver innovative commercial payments solutions that leverage both our acquiring and ACH networks, which will maximize value for our clients,” commented O’Neill.

Priority will be highlighting the market leading capabilities of its CPX product suite at the upcoming NAPCP and Payments 2017 conferences.

About Priority

Priority B2B, http://www.priorityb2b.com, is the commercial payments operating division of Priority Holdings LLC, the parent company of the 16th largest electronic payments processor in the United States. Since inception in 2008, Priority B2B has been regarded as a premier B2B partner to industry leading corporations, global FIs and payment networks.

The Priority payments engine, innovative technology and curated services were designed to provide elegant solutions for its diverse customer base. Our team of 200+ experienced B2B consultants specialize in providing world-class outreach management services that are supported by an agile payments platform that allows supplier acquiring for any physical or virtual card and ACH payments.

Priority is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA with a payment network that processes over $30 billion in transaction volume annually.