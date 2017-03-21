The tremendous hype surrounding AI has made it difficult for investors and allocators to obtain an accurate assessment of AI-based strategies,” says Sandretto. “A framework is needed for evaluating such strategies – as ignoring AI is not a viable option..

Battle of the Quants, the premier conference in quantitative investing, brings together academic researchers and hedge fund portfolio managers to confront industry challenges. Battle of the Quants was founded by Bartt C. Kellerman in 2006 with the goal of creating a conference focused on quantitative investing that would foster community between investment managers and suitable investors. Kellerman is also the founder of Global Capital Acquisition, a hedge fund consulting firm committed to exposing its clients to technologically innovative investment strategies.

An international event, Battle of the Quants will be in session from March 27-28 in Frankfurt, Germany. Understanding that artificial intelligence (AI) is changing industries worldwide; the conference will place particular emphasis on how AI is revolutionizing the hedge fund industry.

Matthew Sandretto, the Founder of Greyfeather Capital, will begin the AI discussion. Greyfeather Capital is a hedge fund that uses deep neural networks, an AI architecture particularly suited to classification and prediction purposes, to trade a long/short equities strategy. Mr. Sandretto’s talk will focus on assessing AI strategies, separating buzz word-driven hype from researched reality, and making smart investment decisions in the emerging space of AI hedge fund strategies.

“The tremendous hype surrounding AI has made it difficult for investors and allocators to obtain an accurate assessment of AI-based strategies,” says Sandretto. “A framework is needed for evaluating such strategies – as ignoring AI is not a viable option going forward. AI will transform the industry – those deploying AI will increasingly be generating alpha off the inefficiencies created by those who are not, leaving the latter hopelessly outmatched.”

Mr. Sandretto completed a multi-year research effort to build and assess the capacity of artificial intelligence to capture diverse equity market signals - e.g. value, momentum, mean-reversion, quality, etc. - and develop rigorous probability assessments regarding future stock performance. Greyfeather Capital is the product of that effort. With the strategy actively trading partner capital in its soft-launch phase, Sandretto has become a recognized authority in this new, technologically-driven phase of investment strategy evolution. Greyfeather Capital will open to outside investment in September 2017.

Mr. Sandretto will be followed by Matthew Griffin, a futurist from the 311 Institute think tank. Mr. Griffin will be providing the keynote address on how AI will change the hedge fund industry in the future.