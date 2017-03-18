OutsidePursuits.com Launches Expert Reviews on Travel Tours to Help Adventure Tourists Make the Best Choices

Vivid Edge LLC’s OutsidePursuits.com provides in depth reviews on travel and adventure tours in tourist destinations helping consumers choose the best tour. Reviews are currently available for Costa Rica, Hawaii and the Florida Keys – with more to follow.

OutsidePursuits.com is designed to help tourists make better choices of adventure and travel tours by providing reviews, comparisons and information, before they book a tour.

Vivid Edge LLC today announced the launch of a new addition to OutsidePursuits.com. Outside Pursuits provides in-depth outdoor gear reviews and ‘how to’ guides for the most popular outdoor activities, from snowboarding and skiing in the winter, to spring/summer/fall (and winter vacation) activities like kayaking and paddle boarding.

Readers of Outside Pursuits will now be able to find expert opinions on travel tours in the Florida Keys, Hawaii and Costa Rica. In addition, OutsidePursuits.com features expert ‘how to’ guides with tips on the best ways to perform each activity on the tours, along with in-depth research guides for buying the equipment.

“There are lot of tours available in tourist destinations from many different sources for consumers to sort through,” said Richard Remick, Outside Pursuits Founder. “We cut down the research time for consumers and deliver valuable information in a tidy package for each travel tour so they can quickly home in on the best for them.”

About Outside Pursuits

OutsidePursuits.com provides tourists and adventurers with gear and travel tour reviews to help travelers make informed decision on what gear to buy and what tour to take. Outside Pursuits also features in-depth guides on how to do all of the outside activities so people enjoy the great outdoors with the best gear. For more information visit http://www.outsidepursuits.com/

atv mountain and beach tour from Tamarindoatv mountain and beach tour from TamarindoCanyoning, Hanging Trees and Ziplining Tour from La FortunaCanyoning, Hanging Trees and Ziplining Tour from La Fortunakayak and snorkel tour from Flamingo Beach in Playa Flamingokayak and snorkel tour from Flamingo Beach in Playa FlamingoSamara Beach stand-up paddle and snorkeling tourSamara Beach stand-up paddle and snorkeling tourHorseback Riding Tour by the Arenal Volcano RiverHorseback Riding Tour by the Arenal Volcano RiverZipline Tour from San Jose Over WaterfallsZipline Tour from San Jose Over WaterfallsRafting class in Playa FlamingoRafting class in Playa Flamingo