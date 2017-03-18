OutsidePursuits.com is designed to help tourists make better choices of adventure and travel tours by providing reviews, comparisons and information, before they book a tour.

Vivid Edge LLC today announced the launch of a new addition to OutsidePursuits.com. Outside Pursuits provides in-depth outdoor gear reviews and ‘how to’ guides for the most popular outdoor activities, from snowboarding and skiing in the winter, to spring/summer/fall (and winter vacation) activities like kayaking and paddle boarding.

Readers of Outside Pursuits will now be able to find expert opinions on travel tours in the Florida Keys, Hawaii and Costa Rica. In addition, OutsidePursuits.com features expert ‘how to’ guides with tips on the best ways to perform each activity on the tours, along with in-depth research guides for buying the equipment.

OutsidePursuits.com is designed to help consumers make better outdoor gear choices using the reviews, comparisons and information, before they buy. They have now expanded to help consumers make informed choices on the tours available.

“There are lot of tours available in tourist destinations from many different sources for consumers to sort through,” said Richard Remick, Outside Pursuits Founder. “We cut down the research time for consumers and deliver valuable information in a tidy package for each travel tour so they can quickly home in on the best for them.”

About Outside Pursuits

OutsidePursuits.com provides tourists and adventurers with gear and travel tour reviews to help travelers make informed decision on what gear to buy and what tour to take. Outside Pursuits also features in-depth guides on how to do all of the outside activities so people enjoy the great outdoors with the best gear. For more information visit http://www.outsidepursuits.com/