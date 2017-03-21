FDNA announces the launch of Face2Gene RESEARCH, an application in the Face2Gene Suite that uses facial analysis, deep learning and artificial intelligence to analyze patient cohorts to make genomic discoveries. The announcement was made this week at the 2017 American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG).

The new Face2Gene RESEARCH application enables clinicians worldwide to test scientific hypotheses using the de-identified data from the patients they routinely see, paving the way for advancement in research on genomics and rare diseases at an unprecedented pace. The analysis instantly identifies the facial characteristics, phenotypes and genes that are potentially indicative of syndromes, to increase understanding of diseases and support diagnostic and therapeutic research.

“FDNA has a history of using advanced technologies to support genomics research, and Face2Gene RESEARCH continues that tradition with a game-changing technology,” said Dekel Gelbam, CEO, FDNA. “The ability for clinicians globally to make discoveries using their patients’ de-identified data will provide, for the first time, a global understanding of diseases representative of real-world patient populations. We are proud to offer this application to healthcare professionals, free of charge.”

The launch of Face2Gene RESEARCH is part of FDNA’s Year of Discovery, an initiative to unite clinicians, labs and patients worldwide to make rare disease discoveries, with a special focus on specific rare disease categories each month of 2017. Every case analyzed by Face2Gene trains the deep learning system to better recognize syndrome-related phenotypes and disease-causing genes while also reporting new findings to support the user’s research and publications.

Face2Gene RESEARCH enables the following research functions:

Apply New Technologies to Enhance Your Studies



Discover syndrome phenotypes and their distribution within cohorts

Use facial analysis to render a facial representation for a cohort

Compare phenotypes, genes and gestalts among multiple cohorts

Leverage Data from a Growing Research Community



Compare syndrome or gene cohorts to a normal population

Expand your data collection using data from users worldwide

Use Face2Gene’s data to support your hypotheses for publication

Engage in Collaborative Studies to Yield Greater Genomic Insights



Expand cohort sizes through collaboration in a secure platform

Build a network of collaborators to support your studies

Share cases to support your colleagues’ studies

Clinicians can access Face2Gene RESEARCH through Face2Gene Suite, available at http://www.Face2Gene.com.

“One in 10 people in the U.S. suffer from a rare disease and it takes, on average, seven years for a patient to be accurately diagnosed,” said Gelbman. “We aim to end the diagnostic odyssey and give hope to children and families battling rare diseases.”

About Face2Gene and FDNA

Face2Gene is a suite of phenotyping applications that facilitates comprehensive and precise genetic evaluations. FDNA uses facial analysis, deep learning and artificial intelligence to transform big data into actionable genomic insights to improve and accelerate diagnostics and therapeutics. With the world’s largest network of clinicians, labs and researchers creating one of the fastest growing and most comprehensive genomic databases, FDNA is changing the lives of rare disease patients. For more information, please visit http://www.fdna.com.

Face2Gene is a search and reference tool provided for informational purposes and not intended to replace the clinician’s judgment or experience, nor should it be used to diagnose or treat medical conditions.

