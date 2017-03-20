LightCONEX rugged VPX blind mate optical interconnect LightCONEX is the first optical interconnect solution to meet the needs of the super competitive high performance embedded computing market.

The LightCONEX solution frees up board space by integrating the optical transceiver into the board edge connector. Its rugged construction ensures error free data transmission under severe shock, vibration, and temperature extremes.

The LightCONEX is offered as a 4-lane full-duplex transceiver or a 12-lane transmitter or receiver operating at up to 25 Gbps per lane over a temperature from –40°C to 85°C and occupies a very small volume of 24 (L) × 14 (W) × 5 (H) mm. It is mounted on the plug-in module board via a 1 mm high LGA socket and its output connector is compatible with the VITA 66.4 backplane aperture standard.

The LightCONEX finds applications in optical backplanes, routers, switches and VPX systems, like those deployed in high performance embedded computing systems for civilian and military command and control monitoring systems.

Reflex Photonics VP of Product Management, Gerald Persaud said “Today’s high performance computers demand numerous high bandwidth optical interconnects that uses the least space at the lowest system cost. LightCONEX is the first optical interconnect solution to meet these needs in the super competitive high performance embedded computing market.”

