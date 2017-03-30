Bella Baby Photography Launches New Photo Card Business

Bella Print Works From baby showers and birth announcements to holidays and anniversary parties and more, every card is beautifully designed and offers the perfect blend of quality and convenience for today’s busy moms.

Known as the company that has captured the first moments of millions of new families nationwide, Bella Baby Photography has launched a new online division devoted to helping families capture and share the all moments and milestones of their life.

Offering customizable photo card announcements, invitations, thank yous, and holiday greetings, Bella Print Works (http://www.bellaprintworks.com) makes it easy for customers to shop for and create one-of-a-kind greetings for every occasion.

Produced on premium, earth-friendly papers in a range of finishes, photo cards can be customized with personal greetings and uploaded images. Cards are available in a variety of dimensions and shapes with accompanying envelopes that can be personalized with a return address and are beautifully hand lined in a variety of colors.

Thanks to the extensive network of Bella Baby photographers, Bella Print Works can even connect consumers with a local professional photographer to visually document their occasion.*

“Bella Print Works is a natural extension of the Bella Baby Photography brand,” says Brad Jones, CEO of the company. “From baby showers and birth announcements to holidays and anniversary parties and more, every card is beautifully designed and offers the perfect blend of quality and convenience for today’s busy moms.”

To view the full line of customizable photo cards from Bella Print Works, visit http://www.bellaprintworks.com.

ABOUT BELLA BABY PHOTOGRAPHY

Established in 2007, Bella Baby Photography captures thousands of first family moments through professional-quality photo services offered both in-hospital and at home. Bella Baby Photography is complemented by two sister divisions that target the core consumer base of moms and their families: Bella Print Works and Bella Life Photography. Bella Print Works offers customizable, all-occasion photo cards online while Bella Life Photography provides professional quality photography services to customers across the country. http://www.bellababyphotography.com

*Photography not available in all areas. Visit http://www.bellaprintworks.com/bellalife/ to learn more.