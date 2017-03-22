OEM Friction Hinge Manufacturer Introduces New Line of Friction Hinges

TorqMaster International, an ISO registered worldwide leader in custom and stock friction hinge manufacturing, announced today that it has launched its new SB-200 line of hinges. The new series of friction hinges has been life tested to 50,000 cycles. These hinges can be used for adjusting and positioning laptop displays, LCD panels, medical equipment, cameras, lamps, protective covers, access panels doors and places where an object needs to pivot and stay put.

Garrett Bebell, President of TorqMaster, said, "We have been asked by our customers to develop products that offer a wider mounting footprint with higher torques. Our engineers then developed this new line of hinges to handle torques up to 17 in-lb., among other capacities which TorqMaster customers have to come to expect."

The SB-200 series has PDF drawings and IGES 3D solid files available on the company's website.

According to TorqMaster representatives, the company's friction hinges are RoHS, REACH, and Conflict Minerals compliant. The company also indicated that its hinges meet and exceed at least life testing to 50,000 cycles and offer 360 degree shaft rotation as well as balanced or unbalanced torque in either right-hand or left-hand configurations.

Interested parties may contact the sales engineers through the contact form on the company's website or through the company's phone number.

