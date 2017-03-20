It’s going to be a game changer because of how we gather data. We’re now measuring employee productivity in real time, and delivering actionable data that predicts financial impact.

Today Cambeo, an employee performance platform, officially announces the launch of Frontline, its new mobile employee productivity app at Shoptalk 2017. The new mobile app will allow store associates to learn and operate more efficiently with enhanced coordination of tasks among teams. Managers and regional managers will be able to see what is actually happening in their store down to an individual employee and task. Beginning in April, Cambeo will be adding the new mobile app to its existing employee performance platform, and will be releasing additional mobile features in the coming months.

The announcement comes on the heels of headlines coming out of NRF’s Big Show 2017, pointing to the increased need for retailers to start investing in their employees. Cisco’s recently released Current State of Digital Transformation in Retail boldly noted that retailers are missing a $187 billion opportunity by failing to make employee productivity an investment priority. The study further states that only 6 percent of retailers’ investment priorities are dedicated to employee productivity.

With the launch of Frontline, Cambeo is uniquely positioned and has developed and further enhanced its employee performance platform.

“To put it simply, Cambeo is about improving retail employee performance to improve sales and profitability, and that’s what we’ve done successfully for our clients,” says Vaughn Peterson, Cambeo CEO. “With the addition of Frontline, it’s going to be a game changer because of how we gather data. We’re now measuring employee productivity in real time, and delivering actionable data that predicts financial impact. Because of this, we know Frontline will make a difference in your employees, your stores and your sales.”

Cambeo’s Frontline Product Features

Associates can:



see a concise list of tasks for the day

easily receive details and instructions on tasks to accomplish

instantly check off tasks as they complete them from their phone

be automatically notified of tasks that need to be accomplished

complete short surveys on store effectiveness, team culture, and employee engagement

complete simple training from their phone

Managers can:



perform quick employee reviews

complete short surveys on store effectiveness and team culture

create and assign tasks

set tasks to repeat

track task completion and validate completion of work with photo verification

more effectively and efficiently communicate with team members

assign training content from a mobile device to individual or all team members

track training results down to individual team members

Executives and Regional Managers can:



track real time task completion for all stores and employees

see financial results of multiple stores

monitor employee engagement and team culture of all stores (or region) on their mobile device

communicate more effectively to regional or store managers

To help launch the new tool at Shoptalk, Rudy Ruettiger, of “Rudy” the movie fame, will be at the Cambeo booth #1237 Monday Mar 20th at 8:30 a.m.,11:30 a.m., and 5:30 pm. Cambeo invites all Shoptalk attendees to come meet Rudy, get a picture taken with him and enter to win a signed Notre Dame mini-football helmet.

For more information about Cambeo, or to speak with Cambeo CEO Vaughn Peterson and Rudy Ruettiger at Shoptalk, contact Mike Jensen at mike.jensen(at)cambeo(dot)io.

About Cambeo

Cambeo is an employee performance platform that helps employees focus on work that makes them more productive, makes customers happy, AND makes the company money. The platform now provides real time data of store and employee performance and allows retailers to host and track training to improve performance and predict financial results. Cambeo is already seeing significant traction in the retail and franchise industry boasting a client portfolio that includes Apricot Lane Boutiques, Subway, Little Caesar’s, Harley Davidson, Check City and more. For more information, go to http://www.cambeo.com.

