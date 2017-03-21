The Community for Accredited Online Schools, a leading resource provider for higher education information, has released a list of the best colleges and universities with online business degrees in the country for 2017. Out of the 50 four-year schools were ranked, University of Toledo, Davenport University, Pace University New York, Temple University and Hawaii Pacific University were the top five. Schools were required to offer a bachelor’s degree in business to qualify.

“A business degree is a versatile tool that can support a wide array of careers,” said Doug Jones, CEO and founder of AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org. “These schools have been selected for providing the best bachelor’s level business education, combined with the flexibility of online learning and resources to help working students fit education into their busy lifestyles.”

To earn a spot on a Community for Accredited Online Schools “Best” list, colleges and universities must be accredited, public or private not-for-profit institutions. Each college is also judged based on such criteria as student resources, student/teacher ratios, availability of academic counseling, graduation rates and financial aid offerings.

For more details on where each school falls in the rankings and the data and methodology used to determine the lists, visit:

http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/online-degrees/business/#best-college-ranking

Schools with the Best Online Business Degrees for 2017 include the following:

Brenau University

Buena Vista University

Canisius College

Cardinal Stritch University

Cedar Crest College

Concordia University-Wisconsin

Davenport University

DeSales University

Drexel University

Duquesne University

Ferris State University

Hampton University

Hawaii Pacific University

Hofstra University

Indiana Wesleyan University

La Salle University

LeTourneau University

Lewis-Clark State College

Lindenwood University

Loyola University Chicago

Madonna University

Methodist University

Mount Mercy University

Mount Vernon Nazarene University

New York University

Nichols College

Northwood University-Michigan

Oakland City University

Oral Roberts University

Pace University-New York

Park University

Saint Leo University

Saint Xavier University

Suffolk University

Tarleton State University

Temple University

Texas A & M University-College Station

The University of Alabama

The University of Findlay

Tiffin University

University of Akron Main Campus

University of Arkansas

University of Mary

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

University of Southern Mississippi

University of St Francis

University of the Incarnate Word

University of Toledo

Upper Iowa University

Western Kentucky University

About Us: AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org was founded in 2011 to provide students and parents with quality data and information about pursuing an affordable, quality education that has been certified by an accrediting agency. Our community resource materials and tools span topics such as college accreditation, financial aid, opportunities available to veterans, people with disabilities, as well as online learning resources. We feature higher education institutions that have developed online learning programs that include highly trained faculty, new technology and resources, and online support services to help students achieve educational success.