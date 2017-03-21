San Francisco (PRWEB) March 21, 2017
The Community for Accredited Online Schools, a leading resource provider for higher education information, has released a list of the best colleges and universities with online business degrees in the country for 2017. Out of the 50 four-year schools were ranked, University of Toledo, Davenport University, Pace University New York, Temple University and Hawaii Pacific University were the top five. Schools were required to offer a bachelor’s degree in business to qualify.
“A business degree is a versatile tool that can support a wide array of careers,” said Doug Jones, CEO and founder of AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org. “These schools have been selected for providing the best bachelor’s level business education, combined with the flexibility of online learning and resources to help working students fit education into their busy lifestyles.”
To earn a spot on a Community for Accredited Online Schools “Best” list, colleges and universities must be accredited, public or private not-for-profit institutions. Each college is also judged based on such criteria as student resources, student/teacher ratios, availability of academic counseling, graduation rates and financial aid offerings.
Schools with the Best Online Business Degrees for 2017 include the following:
Brenau University
Buena Vista University
Canisius College
Cardinal Stritch University
Cedar Crest College
Concordia University-Wisconsin
Davenport University
DeSales University
Drexel University
Duquesne University
Ferris State University
Hampton University
Hawaii Pacific University
Hofstra University
Indiana Wesleyan University
La Salle University
LeTourneau University
Lewis-Clark State College
Lindenwood University
Loyola University Chicago
Madonna University
Methodist University
Mount Mercy University
Mount Vernon Nazarene University
New York University
Nichols College
Northwood University-Michigan
Oakland City University
Oral Roberts University
Pace University-New York
Park University
Saint Leo University
Saint Xavier University
Suffolk University
Tarleton State University
Temple University
Texas A & M University-College Station
The University of Alabama
The University of Findlay
Tiffin University
University of Akron Main Campus
University of Arkansas
University of Mary
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
University of Southern Mississippi
University of St Francis
University of the Incarnate Word
University of Toledo
Upper Iowa University
Western Kentucky University
