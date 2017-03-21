Campaign Paginator Campaign Paginator provides stunning, highly personalized print as a crucial touchpoint of a complete multi-channel campaign.

Right on the heels of their announcement of a new Silicon Connector for AEM, Silicon Publishing surprised many at the Adobe Summit today by unveiling its new Campaign Paginator, a platform for direct mail harmonious with the Adobe Experience Cloud.

Based on the scalable and flexible Adobe InDesign Server platform, Campaign Paginator delivers high-quality, high-throughput print for marketing automation, including direct marketing campaigns for small lists or millions of recipients.

With 17 years of data-driven publishing and InDesign automation expertise, Silicon Publishing boasts several original members of the original Adobe team that created InDesign Server on its development staff. It is also the world’s leading reseller/solution provider of InDesign Server.

“Campaign Paginator is launching at Adobe Summit because our InDesign Server automation is such a natural fit with the evolving Adobe platform” said Aaron Hodges, Silicon Publishing COO. “In sync with Adobe Campaign, our new Paginator provides stunning, highly personalized print as a crucial touchpoint of a complete multi-channel campaign."

Key aspects of Silicon’s Adobe Campaign Paginator:



Easy template setup using desktop InDesign.

Management of business rules for personalized content.

Highest-quality print that takes advantage of all InDesign composition engine capabilities.

Flexible integration means Adobe Campaign can resolve variables and implement rules when desired, or this can be handled by Paginator’s powerful composition for dynamically scaling images and text, colorizing text or graphics, and copy fitting text, resulting in automated personalized output that looks hand-crafted.

InDesign Server load-balancing and job queuing enable very high throughput for large direct mail campaigns.

“We have worked with Silicon Publishing for years. They helped us deliver high-quality, highly personalized output with InDesign Server” said Richard Irwin, founder of DirectMailers. “It’s great to see them build a product so perfectly focused on the needs of our industry.”

About Silicon Publishing

The world leader in automating web-to-print and multi-channel publishing with Adobe InDesign, as well as the top reseller of InDesign Server, Silicon Publishing has 17 years of experience delivering best-in-class publishing solutions for top brands including: Nike, Amazon, Hallmark, Adobe and Disney.

